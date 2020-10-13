The best printer, 3D printer, keyboard, mouse & mesh WiFi router deals for Amazon Prime Day 2020, including Amazon eero, Google Wifi, NETGEAR Orbi, Razer, Logitech, Brother & Epson savings
Prime Day WiFi router, printer, mechanical keyboard and gaming mouse deals have arrived. Find the latest savings on mesh Wi-Fi routers from Amazon eero, NETGEAR & Google Wifi, 3D printers from Flashforge & Comgrow, and keyboards & mice from Logitech, Razer & SteelSeries. View the latest deals listed below.
Best WiFi router deals:
- Save up to $120 on WiFi routers at the Prime Day sale - save on smart WiFi & mesh WiFi systems from top brands including Netgear, Asus, Linksys and eero
- Save on Google WiFi routers & systems - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save up to $120 on Amazon eero Pro Mesh WiFi Systems & Beacon Mesh WiFi Range Extenders
- Save 23% on the Google WiFi System Mesh Router at Amazon - 1-pack with Deco Gear WiFi outlet wall mount
- Save 29% on the Google Wifi System 1-Pack (Renewed) at Amazon - covers up to 1,500 sq. ft., Network Assist tech ensures fast connections with clearest channels
- Save $119 on the TRENDnet AC3000 Tri-Band Wireless Gigabit WiFi Router at Amazon - features three concurrent WiFi bands, Dual-WAN VPN SMB router
- Save $50 on the ASUS Dual-Band Gigabit Gaming WiFi Router at Amazon - MU-MIMO, AiProtection, AiMesh for Mesh WiFi system, and WTFast game Accelerator
- Save 35% on the TP-Link AC1750 Smart WiFi Router at Amazon - Dual-Band Gigabit Wireless, works with Alexa, VPN server, parental control and QoS
- Save $20 on the TP-Link AC4000 Smart WiFi Router (Archer A20) at Amazon - Tri-band router, MU-MIMO, VPN server, advanced security by HomeCare, gigabit ports, and more
- Save $15 on the NETGEAR Nighthawk Smart WiFi Router (R6700) at Amazon - AC1750 wireless speed (up to 1750 Mbps), up to 1500 sq ft coverage and 25 devices
- Save $31 on the NETGEAR Nighthawk WiFi Router (R7000P) at Amazon - AC1900 wireless speed (up to 1900 Mbps), up to 1800 sq ft coverage and 30 devices
- Save 30% on the Amazon eero mesh WiFi system at Amazon – router replacement for whole-home coverage (3-pack)
- Save 30% on the Amazon eero Beacon mesh WiFi range extender at Amazon - add-on to eero WiFi systems
- Save 16% on the eero Pro 6 Mesh WiFi System Bundle with Fire TV Cube at Amazon - eero Pro 6 system covers up to 6,000 sq. ft. with wifi speeds up to a gigabit
Best printer & 3D printer deals:
- Save up to $100 on home & office printers at the Prime Day sale - save on laser printers, inkjet printers, label and photo printers from top brands such as Brother, HP, Epson, Canon and Kodak
- Save up to $200 on 3D printers, scanners and printing supplies at the Prime Day sale
- Save 33% on the ROLLO Label Printer at Amazon - compatible with Etsy, eBay & Amazon, barcode, 4x6, commercial grade direct thermal high speed printer
- Save 23% on the Canon Selphy CP1300 Wireless Compact Photo Printer at Amazon - with AirPrint and Mopria Device Printing and optional battery pack
- Save 48% on the DYMO LabelWriter 450 Direct Thermal Label Printer at Amazon - great for labeling, filing, mailing, barcodes and more
- Save $64 on the Comgrow Creality Ender 3 Pro 3D Printer at Amazon - with removable build surface plate and UL certified power supply; 220x220x250mm
- Save 41% on the Comgrow Creality LD002R LCD Resin 3D Printer at Amazon - with air filtering system, smart touch color screen and offline print
Best keyboard & mouse deals:
- Save up to 40% on computer keyboards & mechanical keyboards - check the latest deals on top-rated keyboards from brands such as Logitech, Apple, Microsoft & Razer
- Save up to 50% on gaming & computer mice from brands including Logitech, Apple, Microsoft & Razer - check the latest deals on top-rated mice like the Logitech MX Master and Apple Magic Mouse
- Save 56% on the Logitech G502 SE Hero Gaming Mouse at Amazon - high performance hero 16k sensor, RGB, 11 programmable buttons
- Save 60% on the Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse at Amazon - 6400 DPI optical sensor, 5 programmable buttons, mechanical switches and rubber side grips
- Save 43% on the Havit Mechanical Keyboard Mouse Combo at Amazon - RGB gaming 104 keys, blue switches, with detachable wrist rest, programmable gaming mouse
- Save 38% on the Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mechanical Keyboard at Amazon - multihost 2.4 GHz + Bluetooth connectivity
- Save 50% on the Logitech M570 Wireless Trackball Mouse at Amazon - ergonomic design with sculpted right-hand shape, compatible with Apple Mac and Windows PC
- Save 24% on the Razer BlackWidow Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard at Amazon - tactile & clicky, Chroma RGB lighting, magnetic wrist rest and USB passthrough
- Save 29% on the Logitech G413 Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard at Amazon - with USB passthrough and full function keys that let you control volume, play and pause and more
- Save 38% on the Logitech MK550 Wireless Keyboard Mouse Combo at Amazon - ergonomic wave design for more natural typing when working, long battery life
- Save 32% on the RATEL Wireless Keyboard Mouse Combo at Amazon - 2.4GHz slim full-sized silent wireless KBM with USB Nano Receiver for Laptop, PC
- Save 30% on the Logitech MK345 Wireless Keyboard Mouse Combo at Amazon - full-sized keyboard with palm rest and comfortable right-handed mouse
- Save 40% on the Logitech MK270 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo at Amazon - 2.4GHz dropout-free connection, long battery life and programmable hotkeys
- Save 38% on the Logitech M525 Wireless Mouse at Amazon - long 3-year battery life, ergonomic shape for right or left hand use, micro-precision scroll wheel and USB unifying receiver
- Save 38% on the Logitech M510 Wireless Computer Mouse at Amazon - ergonomic design, three standard buttons and programmable back/forward buttons
- Save 22% on the Logitech MX Master 2S Wireless Mouse at Amazon - use on any surface, hyper-fast scrolling, ergonomic shape, rechargeable and more
In need of some more deals? Click here to browse the full range of live deals on the Amazon Prime Day sale page.
Prime Day deals last for a restricted length of time. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
One of the biggest online shopping events of the year, Amazon’s Prime Day sale offers steep discounts on a wide range of products including big-ticket items, apparel, groceries, and more.
Don’t have an Amazon Prime membership? Start your 30-day free trial by clicking here and enjoy access to all the best Prime Day deals.
There’s an impressive selection of Wi-Fi router, keyboard, printer and mouse deals to be found on Amazon Prime Day. Top PC accessories include keyboards, mice, headsets, webcams, WiFi routers, and printers. As one of the foremost brands for computer peripherals, Logitech has an extensive array of all but the latter two. Razer sports a similar broad range of accessories specifically for gaming.
Keyboard and mouse combos are particularly common, given how these input devices are generally the most used on any PC setup. Mechanical keyboards are more precise and durable than standard membrane keyboards, making them heavily preferred for gaming. Razer, Redragon, Logitech, and SteelSeries have feature-rich keyboards and gaming mice.
Homes with laptops and numerous wireless devices benefit heavily from WiFi routers such as Google Wifi, Amazon eero, and NETGEAR Nighthawk and Orbi. These mesh routers provide whole-home coverage and ensure strong Wi-Fi signals in every room.
Standard printers might not be as in demand as before, though having one for home office and remote learning use can be beneficial. On the other hand, 3D printers are on the rise, with entry-level and high-end machines from Comgrow, FlashForge, and Dremel offering users an easier time in discovering the field.
More than 175 million items – including groceries, gadgets, and appliances – were purchased by Amazon Prime members during last year’s sale.
Searching for more deals on WiFi routers, wired & wireless keyboards and mice, color printers and 3D printers? Click here to compare the full range of active deals on the Amazon Prime Day page.
About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on popular sales events. As an Amazon Associate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)