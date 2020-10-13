An Emerging Markets News Commentary



ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Italian food is among the most, if not the most popular and sought out food in the world with a myriad of dishes and recipes. It is often in the favorites list for restaurant goers. American consumers simply love Italian offerings.

Enter Kisses From Italy, Inc. (OTCQB: KITL), which is blending the best of the old world with a twist of the new in all their menu offerings in a variety of ways. It’s an intriguing story and there is something pretty unique about the business model that we need to show you.

But first, a brief intro:

Kisses from Italy, Inc. is a U.S.-based restaurant chain operator, Franchisor, and product distributor with North America and European locations. The Company offers a quick service menu and a unique take on traditional Italian delicacies with an All-American flair. Kisses from Italy offerings include sandwiches, salads, Italian roasted coffee, coffee related beverage, and an array of other products. The Company currently operates four corporate-owned stores.

In operation since 2015, the Company has had a considerable amount of time to refine its menu offerings and the marketplace which has led them to become a little different than your average quick-service based, fast-casual Italian Restaurant/Deli that offers take-out and delivery.

Kisses from Italy strives to produce significant revenue not from one concept but from a variety of different revenue streams, including revenue from corporate owned restaurants, Franchise sales, Multi-Unit Development deals, Master Franchising agreements, royalty fees and product distribution.

Obviously, the Company is managing its own chain of restaurants using a time-proven menu as described above. But it’s also creating franchise opportunities where entrepreneurs can leverage the menu, brand, and process.

Franchising, for emerging companies, can be a tremendous catalyst to expansion with a much lower risk proposition than organic expansion. Because of, and not in spite of the pandemic, this writer believes that right now might be a great time to open a franchise.

To that end, Kisses has expanded its franchise footprint with a first franchise in California and the sale of a Master Franchise license for ONE-HUNDRED LOCATIONS in Canada. These are significant developments.

And lastly, we love that in addition to Company-owned and franchise-owned revenue lines being established that the Company is also a product distributor. In a recent release, the Company laid out bold plans to manufacture and distribute its product line internationally.

Kisses from Italy will tell you that its successes starts with great ingredients, which creates great products and extra special attention to customer service. But like any stellar offering of Italian fare there are often also a set of other ingredients for corporate success.

Historically speaking, diversified revenue lines based on time proven favorites are among them.

About "Kisses from Italy Inc."

Kisses from Italy, Inc. is a restaurant chain operator, Franchisor and product distributor with locations in North America and Europe. The Company offers a quick service menu and a unique take on traditional Italian delicacies with an All-American flair. Kisses from Italy offerings include sandwiches, salads, Italian roasted coffee, coffee related beverage and an array of other products. Our goal is to leverage the success from our flagship store and our initial hotel locations in the South Florida market and to expand into other regions on a local, state, national and global level. The main focus is doing so through our continued corporate owned store expansion, along with the development and sales of additional locations through the advancement of our franchise and territorial rights program.

About The Emerging Markets Report:

The Emerging Markets Report is owned and operated by Emerging Markets Consulting (EMC), a syndicate of investor relations consultants representing years of experience. Our network consists of stockbrokers, investment bankers, fund managers, and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the micro and small-cap equity markets.

For more informative reports such as this, please sign up at http://www.emergingmarketsllc.com/newsletter.php

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

We may purchase Securities of the Profiled Company prior to their securities becoming publicly traded, which we may later sell publicly before, during or after our dissemination of the Information, and make profits therefrom. EMC does not verify or endorse any medical claims for any of its client companies.

Must Read OTC Markets/SEC policy on stock promotion and investor protection

http://emergingmarketsllc.com/disclaimer.php

EMC has been paid 1,000,000 restricted shares of stock by Kisses from Italy Inc. for various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial.

http://emergingmarketsllc.com/disclaimer.php

Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC

Florida Office

15701 State Road 50, Suite #205

Clermont, FL 34711

E-mail: jamespainter@emergingmarketsllc.com

Web: www.emergingmarketsllc.com