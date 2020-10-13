Seaspan Shipyards has successfully delivered CCGS John Cabot, the third Offshore Fisheries Science Vessel (OFSV), under Canada’s National Shipbuilding Strategy.

Thales is a Tier 1 partner to Seaspan Shipyards as the Electronic Systems Integrator for the construction of the OFSVs for the Canadian Coast Guard.

OTTAWA, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thales celebrates the delivery of CCGS John Cabot, the third Offshore Fisheries Science Vessel (OFSV) delivered to the Canadian Coast Guard under the Government of Canada’s National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS).

The three new OFSVs, the first class of large vessels built under the NSS, are serving as the primary platform for Canada’s Fisheries and Oceans scientists to conduct important research activities. In addition, the OFSVs have the capability to support search and rescue and environmental response operations.

Thales played a key role in constructing the new OFSVs in support of the Canadian Coast Guard’s mandate. As Seaspan Shipyard’s Electronic Systems Integrator (ESI) for these vessels, Thales is responsible for the design, development and installation of the integrated bridge and navigation, internal and external communication, and science mission systems.

“Thales is proud to have played an important role in the successful delivery of the CCGS John Cabot and all three of the Canadian Coast Guard’s new Offshore Fisheries Science Vessels. With unparalleled expertise in innovative systems integration, we are committed to continuing our work with Seaspan Shipyards under the NSS and supporting innovation within Canada’s domestic shipbuilding industry at-large.”

Mark Halinaty, President and CEO, Thales Canada



In 2016, Seaspan Shipyards contracted Thales as the ESI for the three Offshore Fisheries Science Vessels, two new Joint Support Ships and one Offshore Oceanographic Science Vessel. Under the NSS, Thales has generated significant economic impact to Canada, working with more than 70 suppliers across eight provinces from coast-to-coast, with investments totaling more than $70M CAD.

About Thales Canada

A Canadian leader in research and technology, Thales Canada combines over 50 years of experience with the talent of more than 2,500 skilled people located coast-to-coast. With revenues of over $800 million, Thales Canada offers leading capabilities in the defence, urban rail, civil aviation, digital identity and security sectors, meeting the most complex needs and requirements of its customers across all operating environments.

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global technology leader shaping the world of tomorrow today. The Group provides solutions, services and products to customers in the aeronautics, space, transport, digital identity and security, and defence markets. With 83,000 employees in 68 countries, Thales generated sales of €19 billion in 2019 (on a pro forma basis including Gemalto over 12 months).

Thales is investing in particular in digital innovations — connectivity, Big Data, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity — technologies that support businesses, organisations and governments in their decisive moments.