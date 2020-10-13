Amazon Prime Day cat, dog & pet care deals for 2020 are here, explore all the latest cat & dog DNA test, cat & dog bed, cat tree, dog house discounts & more on this page



Amazon Prime Day sales researchers have reviewed all the latest pet, dog & cat food & supply deals for Amazon Prime Day 2020, together with all the top deals on dog & cat foods, pet toys, cat trees, dog beds, cat litter boxes & more. Access the latest deals by clicking the links below.



Best pet deals:





Best dog bed & dog DNA test deals:





Best cat tree deals:







Searching for more deals on dog, cat & pet products? Check out Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 deals page to compare all the live offers available now.



Prime Day 2020 offers are live for a short length of time. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Impressive deals and discounts on over a million products are available on Prime Day, Amazon’s annual 48-hour sales event for Prime members.



Not yet a member of Amazon Prime? Start your 30-day free trial and access the whole Prime Day sale.



There’s an impressive selection of dog DNA test, dog supplies, cat tree & scratching post, cat & dog bed & pet supply deals to be found on Amazon Prime Day. Amazon has some great deals for pet lovers. You’ll find everything pet-related, from dog DNA test kits and dog beds to cat litter boxes and cat trees. For dog DNA test kits, some of the more popular ones are the Wisdom Panel 3.0 and the Embark Dog DNA Test.

These kits provide accurate insights about your pet that will help you understand them better. Just like the mattresses we buy for our homes, dog beds also come with all kinds of materials for extra comfort. You’ll find pet beds with memory foam, plush cushions, orthopedic foam, and more.



You also have a huge selection of items for your pet cats. If you want to get your cat moving a bit more, a cat tree might be what you need. AmazonBasics has some great cat trees and other cat items for your furbabies.



Prior to this year’s delayed date, Prime Day has normally been held in July to commemorate the Jeff Bezos-owned company’s founding date of July 5th, 1994.



Searching for more deals on pet supplies for dogs & cats? Click here to view the full selection of live deals on the Amazon Prime Day sale page.





About Deal Stripe: Deal Stripe shares e-commerce and sales news. As an Amazon Associate Deal Stripe earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)

