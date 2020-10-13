New York, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Biomimetic Materials: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05976891/?utm_source=GNW

Product types include self-cleaning materials, antibacterial/ antifouling products, friction tuning, and surface fluid transfer products. Applications include medical, information technology, robotics, defense, telecommunication and automotive. Other features in this report include the following -

- Regulatory and environmental developments.

- Key industry players.

- Advances in technologies and products.



Report Includes:

- 161 tables

- Descriptive overview and an in-depth analysis of the global market for biomimetic materials within the industry

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size for 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

- Latest information on market growth drivers and opportunities, industry supply chain structure, regulatory and environmental developments, technological advancements and demographic shifts shaping the overall market dynamics

- Estimation of the current and potential market size for biomimetic materials, and market share analysis on the basis of material type, end use sector and region

- Country specific data and analysis for the U.S., Canada, Brazil, Australia, Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Japan, China, South Korea, and other emerging economies

- Analysis of the recently issued U.S. patents related to biomimetic materials by assignee country and application

- Company profiles of the major global players, including Aortec, B. Braun, Baxter International Inc., Exactech, Kyocera Corp. and Terumo Corp.



Summary:

A biomimetic material is a material that mimics the function, structure or forming process of biologically produced substances or materials. These materials can be polymers, ceramics, metals, alloys or other materials used in medical, textile, defense, electrical and electronics (E&E), building and construction, machinery, and automotive and other industries.



Reasons for Doing This Study

The purpose of this study is to describe the existing and emerging markets for biomimetic materials.It is intended for those entities desiring a picture of ongoing activities for biomimetic materials in the global or regional markets, and those looking for opportunities to enter the fast-growing emerging markets.



These entities include companies and research institutes involved or considering involvement in all aspects of biomimetic technologies and business, globally or regionally.

