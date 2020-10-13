Prime Day gaming computer and accessories deals for 2020 have arrived, review the best Prime gaming PCs, gaming chairs, Razer keyboards, Oculus VR headsets & Elgato stream deck deals below
Best gaming PC & laptop deals:
- Save up to $400 on gaming PCs and desktops at the Amazon Prime Day sale - check the latest deals on top-rated CyberPowerPC, SkyTech, Omen & many more gaming PCs
- Save up to $451 on gaming laptops from top manufacturers such as HP, Dell, Razer, Acer, ASUS, MSI & Lenovo - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save up to $451 on Razer gaming laptops, keyboards, mice & gaming headsets - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save $210 on the CyberpowerPC Gamer Supreme Liquid Cool Gaming PC at Amazon - i7-9700K, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super 8GB, 16GB DDR4, 1TB NVMe SSD, WiFi ready
- Save $151 on the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop at Amazon - featuring Intel Core i5-9400F, GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GDDR6, SSD storage, hexa-core up to 4.10 GHz, & Windows 10
- Save $451 on the Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop at Amazon - Intel Core i7-9750H 6 Core, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q, 15.6" FHD 1080p 240Hz, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Save $400 on the OMEN X 2S by HP Gaming Laptop With Secondary Touchscreen Display at Amazon - Intel i7-9750H, NVIDIA RTX 2070 With Max-Q 8 GB, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, VR/MR Ready
- Save $320 on the Dell G7 15.6" FHD Gaming Laptop at Amazon - i7-9750H, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB HDD + 256GB PCIe SSD, GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB, 802.11AC WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0
- Save $300 on the Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook Gaming Laptop at Amazon - i7-1065G7, GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q, 13.3"1080p 120Hz, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, chroma RGB
- Save $201 on the New Alienware m17 R3 17.3 inch FHD Gaming Laptop at Amazon - Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB SSD, Nvidia Geforce RTX 2070 8GB GDDR6
- Save $151 on the OMEN 15 Gaming Laptop at Amazon - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, Intel Core i7-10750H, 8 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB PCIe NVMe SSD, 15.6" Full HD
Best gaming keyboard & gaming mouse deals:
- Save up to 32% on Corsair gaming peripherals & accessories - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save $32 on the Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard at Amazon - USB passthrough & media controls, linear & quiet, Cherry MX Red, RGB LED backlit
- Save $22 on the Corsair K95 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard at Amazon - USB passthrough & media controls, fastest Cherry MX speed, RGB
- Save 60% on the Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse at Amazon - 6400 DPI optical sensor, 5 programmable buttons, mechanical switches, rubber side grips
- Save 56% on the Logitech G502 SE Hero High Performance RGB Gaming Mouse at Amazon - with 11 programmable buttons, 16,000 dpi, mechanical switches
Best gaming headset deals:
- Save up to 53% on gaming headsets at the Amazon Prime Day sale - check the latest deals on Turtle Beach, Corsair, Razer & more top-rated gaming headsets
- Save up to $241 on VR headsets from Oculus, HTC Vive, Playstation VR & more top virtual reality brands - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save 35% on the HyperX Cloud MIX Wired Gaming Headset at Amazon - Bluetooth, game and go, detachable mic, signature HyperX comfort & durability
- Save 33% on the Audio-Technica ATH-ADG1X Open Air High-Fidelity Gaming Headset at Amazon - 53 mm drivers, open-air design, improved 3D Wing support, soft earpads
- Save 30% on the Audio Technica ATHPDG1 Open-Air Premium Gaming Headset at Amazon - designed for the serious gamer, headset delivers powerful, detailed audio and long-lasting comfort
- Save 26% on the EPOS SENNHEISER GSP500 Wired Open Acoustic Gaming Headset at Amazon - noise-cancelling mic, adjustable headband, volume control, PC, Mac, Xbox, PS4
- Save 26% on the Corsair Void Pro RGB Elite USB Premium Gaming Headset at Amazon - equipped with custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers, 7.1 surround sound on PC
- Save 24% on the Logitech G935 Wireless Gaming Headset at Amazon - 50mm Pro-G drivers, DTS:X 7.1 surround sound, LIGHTSYNC RGB
- Save $40 on the Oculus Quest (1st Gen) VR Gaming Headset at Amazon - all-in-one VR gaming system, no PC required, includes wireless headset & Oculus Touch controllers
Best gaming chair deals:
- Save up to $70 on gaming chairs from GTRACING, RESPAWN, DXRacer & more top gaming chair brands - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save 35% on the Polar Aurora Gaming Chair at Amazon - racing style, high-back, PU leather, ergonomic swivel chair, headrest, lumbar support
- Save $50 on the RESPAWN OMEGA-Xi Fortnite Gaming Chair at Amazon - racecar-style gaming chair, high back with segmented padding, headrest, extendable footrest
- Save $40 on the Homall Gaming Chair at Amazon - high back chair with headrest and lumbar support, premium PU leather, soft molded foam & full steel frame
- Save $35 on the Hbada Gaming Chair at Amazon - racing style ergonomic high back computer chair, height adjustment, headrest and lumbar support, ESports swivel chair
More gaming deals:
For six years in a row, Amazon’s Prime Day sale has offered a huge number of deals for Prime members across fashion, electronics, homeware and more.
Numerous deals are available on gaming PCS, headsets, Oculus VR headsets, Razer keyboards & more gaming accessories during Amazon’s Prime Day sale. In terms of immersive entertainment, none might come close to gaming in terms of the number of hours players can sink into this form of entertainment. Gaming PCs and gaming laptops are significant investments that pay for themselves with the high-end gaming experience they provide. Top brands for premier gaming rigs include Razer, Alienware, CyberPowerPC, Omen by HP, and iBUYPOWER.
Acquiring excellent computer desks, gaming chairs, keyboards, and other accessories is essential for full enjoyment. Gaming headsets from Logitech, Turtle Beach, and HyperX, enhance immersion with high-fidelity audio, while gaming chairs ensure ergonomic support and comfort for long hours of play.
Other gaming peripherals that have been increasing in popularity lately include VR headsets from Oculus, HTC VIVE, and Valve, as well as streaming devices like the Elgato Game Capture and Stream Deck.
