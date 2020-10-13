Portland, OR, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global automotive panoramic sunroof market was pegged at $1.31 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to hit $4.26 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 15.7% from 2019 to 2026.

Innovation in glass technology and surge in demand for safety, comfort, and convenience drive the growth of the global automotive panoramic sunroof market. However, high integration and maintenance cost and low penetration of power sunroof in low segment vehicles hinder the market growth. On the other hand, surge in penetration of solar sunroof in electric vehicles across the globe and increase in the sale of automotive vehicles would open new opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

Download Report Sample at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6281

Covid-19 impact: The ongoing pandemic has negatively impacted the global automotive panoramic sunroof industry.

Paused production, slumped sale, and fallout in business performance has decreased the demand for the automotive panoramic sunroof.

Manufacturers are reviewing their R&D budgets, long-term investments, and diverting funds to potentially future-proof technologies, which may halt the manufacturing of automotive panoramic sunroofs.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Automotive Panoramic Sunroof Market Request Here!

The global automotive panoramic sunroof market is segmented on the basis of material type, vehicle type, and geography. Based on material type, the fiber segment is anticipated the highest CAGR of 21.3% during the forecast period. However, the glass segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than 90% of the market.

On the basis of vehicle type, the hatchback segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 19.6% during the forecast period. However, the sedan segment dominated the market in 2018, contributing to more than half of the market.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6281

The global automotive panoramic sunroof market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. The market across Europe held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than one-third of the market. However, the market across the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period.

The global automotive panoramic sunroof market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as CIE Automotive SA, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Inalfa Roof Systems Group BV, Donghee Industrial Co. Ltd., Yachiyo Industry Co. Ltd., Webasto SE, Automotive Sunroof-Customcraft (ASC) Inc., Inteva Products, Magna International Inc., and BOS Group.

Schedule a Free Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/6281

Similar Reports We Have on Automotive & Transportation Industry:

Automotive Sunroof Market by Material Type (Glass {Tilt & Slide Sunroof, Panoramic Sunroof, Solar Sunroof, and Pop-up Sunroof} and Fabric) and Vehicle Type (Gasoline Powered Vehicle {Hatchback, Sedan, and Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV)} and Electric Powered Vehicle {Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), and Plug-in Hybrid Vehicle (PHEV)} - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025.

Automotive Aftermarket by Product (Wear-and-Tear Parts, Crash-Relevant Parts, Accessories, and Diagnostic Products) and Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) by Application (Consumer Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2025.

Exterior Car Accessories Market by Product Type (Racks, LED Lights, Body Kits, Chrome Accessories, Covers, Alloy Wheels, Window Films) and by Distribution Channel (Aftermarket and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023.

Aircraft Cabin Interior Market by Product (Seats, Cabin Lights, Windows, Galley & Lavatories, In-Flight Entertainment Systems, and Others), End User (Commercial, Defense, Business, and Others), Class (First Class, Business Class, Economy, and Premium Economy Class); Fit (Line Fit and Retro Fit), and Aircraft Type (Wide-Body Aircraft, Narrow-Body Aircraft, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026.

Passenger Car Accessories Aftermarket by Type (External Accessories and Internal Accessories) and Application (Roof Rack, LED Lights, Body Kits, Body Covers, Alloy Wheels, Tires, Car Care Products, Window Films, Seat & Steering Covers, Electronic Accessories, Knobs, Floor Mats, Sunshades, Car Organizers, Air Fresheners, Vacuum Cleaners, Pillows & Cushions, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026.

About Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue . An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and researchers and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com