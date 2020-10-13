DENVER, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axcient, a leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), announced Direct to Cloud (D2C). Axcient D2C is the next evolution in Backup and Disaster Recovery (BDR) software. Now MSPs can protect their clients using one solution for no-hardware BDR, workstation or endpoint backup, and traditional BDR. This level of flexibility, security, and simplification allow MSPs to support a hybrid on-premise, cloud, and remote work environment across a diverse set of client requirements in one product.



“The way we work will never be the same again because companies and employees are embracing the ‘work from anywhere’ model, necessitating a shift in business operations and security,” said David Bennett, CEO at Axcient. “To help our partners Protect Everything™ for clients working remotely, we created Axcient D2C. Direct to Cloud backup is the last-line-of-defense against phishing and ransomware using a layered security best practice. Axcient D2C helps realize our vision to Cure Data Loss and reduce MSP Total Cost of Managed Services (TCMS).”

Overnight the number of employees working remotely has jumped from seven percent to fifty-one percent. MSPs need a flexible BDR solution to meet diverse client requirements and keep costs down. Axcient x360Recover meets that requirement.

Axcient x360Recover now satisfies three important use cases for MSPs and their clients:

Hardware BDR for clients who need instant local recovery and virtualization

No-Hardware or Direct to Cloud BDR for cloud backup instant cloud virtualization

Image-based Endpoint Backup to the cloud for remote workstations



With D2C, Axcient provides MSPs with the power to choose if they want to deploy x360Recover using no hardware, Axcient hardware, or hardware from the MSP. In addition, MSPs can use Axcient Data Centers or their own Data Centers for cloud backup, or both.

“As an existing Axcient x360Recover (Replibit) partner, we’re excited about the new Direct to Cloud functionality,” said Rick Porter, President at Cinch I.T. “We can now offer No-Hardware BDR and remote worker Endpoint Backup in addition to our traditional BDR offering. Our ability to standardize on the Axcient x360 platform for BDR, No-Hardware BDR, Endpoint Backup, and SaaS Protection for Microsoft 365 and G Suite really simplifies life for our techs and our support teams. As we on-board new clients, right away we can remotely install Axcient D2C and start the seeding process, and then always deploy a local appliance later if required. It’s a game changer.”

As part of Axcient x360Recover, Axcient D2C includes the following critical capabilities:

15-minute RPO using Chain-Free and 1-hour RTO

Instant cloud virtualization, for BDR and Endpoint Backup

Axcient AirGap safety archive for ransomware recovery

The Axcient x360 portal for support, training, billing, and marketing

Coming soon – local file and folder recovery for Axcient D2C

To sign-up for Axcient D2C or to start a free trial, please visit www.axcient.com/solutions/d2c.

About Axcient

Axcient is an award-winning leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Axcient x360 empowers MSPs to Protect Everything™ by combining SaaS Backup, BCDR, and secure File Sync & Share into one platform and experience for MSPs. Trusted by MSPs worldwide, Axcient protects businesses data and continuity in the event of security breaches, human error, and natural disasters. For more information, visit www.axcient.com.

Media Contact

ARL Strategic Communications for Axcient

(727) 272-0781

Amanda.Lee@arlpr.com