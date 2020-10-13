SARASOTA, Fla., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For many businesses, COVID-19 was a wakeup call that revealed a lack of operational preparedness when access to physical office spaces became limited. Star2Star , a global leader in cloud-native collaboration solutions for the enterprise, recently worked with Frost & Sullivan to examine the long-term thinking businesses need to carefully design work-from-anywhere strategies.



The report, “Digital Transformation is No Longer Optional—It is Imperative” discusses the immediate needs companies have for connecting geographically dispersed teams. It also assesses how Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) solutions support both the short-term goal of remote collaboration, as well as long-term goals to incorporate work-from-anywhere technologies and tools to enable effective organizational transformation and business continuity.

To download the report, please visit: https://www.star2star.com/thenextnormal

"We recommend that businesses make work-from-anywhere a key pillar of their digital transformation and business continuity strategies," explained Elka Popova, VP of Information & Communication Technologies at Frost & Sullivan. “The key is to future-proof your technology investments by choosing cloud-based communications and collaboration tools that effectively support virtual organizations now and in the future.”

“Communications solutions represent the connective tissue among employees, as well as between the company and its customers, partners and suppliers,” said Michelle Accardi, President and Chief Revenue Officer at Star2Star. “We are proud to enable collaborative virtual office environments that better prepare organizations for the future of work from anywhere.”

KEY TAKEAWAYS:

Staying connected while social distancing continues to be a top business priority.

Long-term strategies must also accommodate work from anywhere—not just employee homes, but also coffee shops, hotel rooms, airports, and other locations.

Natural disasters like the global pandemic are compelling organizations to adopt cloud services, mobility, artificial intelligence (AI), and other advanced technologies to drive success during both economic expansion and recessions.

To future-proof technology investments and prepare for intensifying competition in all industries, businesses are moving mission-critical communications and collaboration workloads to the cloud.

Evolving health and business considerations require open communications platforms that can easily adapt to a business’ evolving communications strategy.



Learn more about Star2Star and remote workforce solutions: https://www.star2star.com/workingremotely

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success.

About Star2Star

In an increasingly complex world, businesses need to simplify the way they communicate, collaborate, and seamlessly integrate third-party applications into their operations and processes. Star2Star meets that need with its patented cloud-native collaboration platform designed for the modern enterprise that extends the company's record of success in maintaining a 99.4% customer retention rate.

Star2Star has delivered consistently innovative solutions to enterprise communication and collaboration challenges since 2006. Throughout its history, it has demonstrated a commitment to the continuous upgrading of cutting-edge technology to anticipate and address rapidly evolving enterprise needs. The company entered the market as the only UCaaS provider with an on-premises cloud platform that combined cloud flexibility with an ultra-reliable proprietary network. Today, its suite of enterprise communication and collaboration solutions offers unparalleled value, reliability, quality, scalability, and capacity to unify people and processes within an intuitive, cloud-native environment.

Star2Star has been named to such prestigious lists as the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 500|5000, IHS Markit Top 10 Hosted Business VoIP/UC Provider, and Forbes Most Promising Companies. Recognition of its pioneering innovation in the enterprise cloud market extends to major industry analyst indicators such as inclusion in the Frost Radar North American Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Industry reports and the Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS, Worldwide.