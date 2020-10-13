DALLAS, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Balfour®, digital retailer and premier class jewelry provider, has launched the University Collection by Balfour, a line of high fashion rings specifically for women. These new styles offer another great option for commemorating achievement with a timeless class ring.



“As more graduates look for alternatives to traditional rings, this collection provides style and longevity to the class jewelry space,” Scott Blevins, Senior Vice President at Balfour, said.

The sophisticated collection is made up of 10 new ring styles for college and four styles for high school. Students can choose from 13 different metal types, from Sterling Silver to 18K white, yellow and rose gold.

Inspired by the iconic coin ring, the flat center is perfect for the official school seal. The seal is encircled by your choice of intricate and beautiful halo frames in either diamonds, white Zirconia by Swarovski® stones, or roped metal design.

The launch of The University Collection by Balfour comes on the tails of several new product launches from the company, including the recent collaboration with Austin-based jewelry designer Kendra Scott. In 2018, Balfour launched the Journey Collection, a line of stylish women’s rings featuring Zirconia from Swarovski®. Custom designed ring wraps launched earlier this year to complement the Journey Collection styles.

“We really look at this collection as sophisticated with a vintage twist, a start to an heirloom," Ashley Wilkerson, Sr. Direct of Product Development and Online Buying, said. “The modern and classic style will be a treasured piece in her jewelry box that she can pass down from generation to generation to commemorate all her educational hard work and accomplishments.”

The University Collection by Balfour is currently licensed at more than 500 colleges and universities, and new schools are being added online daily.

To learn more, shop your school at balfour.com . If you wish to inquire about adding the collection’s styles to your school’s class jewelry offering, email rings@balfour.com.

ABOUT BALFOUR: For more than a century, Balfour®, a division of AAC-Iconic Group®, has celebrated the most meaningful moments in students' lives with products like class rings, yearbooks, letter jackets, graduation regalia and commencement photography. Balfour has become the leader in officially licensed collegiate jewelry through innovative partnerships with national brands like Kendra Scott, Liz James Designs, Swarovski Gemstones, and more. Balfour reaches students across the country and abroad through a variety of sales channels, including on-school representatives, a robust mobile platform and a new eCommerce destination site. Balfour’s focus on providing high schools, colleges and universities with an unparalleled product and service, matched with best-in-class digital marketing, has positioned the brands as the fastest growing class jewelry provider. Balfour is proud to give back to the community through THRIVE, its school and student enrichment program aimed at positively affecting campus culture. For more information, visit www.balfour.com .

