The members of Enedo Plc’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board have been appointed



The following persons have been appointed as members of Enedo Plc’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board:

- Jussi Capital Oy: Jarkko Takanen (chairman)

- Rausanne Group: Jarmo Malin

- Jaakko Heininen and related parties: Jaakko Heininen

In addition, Tuomo Lähdesmäki, Chairman of the Board of Enedo Plc, is a member of the Nomination Board.

The decision to establish the Nomination Board was taken at the General Meeting of Shareholders in 2017. The Nomination Board’s duties include preparing proposals related to the election and remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors for the next Annual General Meeting. More information on the Shareholders’ Nomination Board and the Charter of the Shareholders’ Nomination Board are available on Enedo’s website at https://enedopower.com/investors/governance/shareholders-nomination-board .



Vesa Leino

For further information please contact the Chairman of the Nomination Board, Jarkko Takanen, tel. +358 40 554 5500.



Enedo

Enedo is a European designer and producer of high-quality electronic power supplies and systems for critical equipment even in the most demanding environments. Enedo´s mission is to make electricity better – more reliable, more secure, more energy efficient – and just right to fit its purpose. Enedo´s three main product categories are Led Drivers, Power supplies and Power Systems. In 2019 the group´s revenue was EUR 43,3 million. Enedo has 394 employees and its main functions are located in Finland, Italy, Tunisia and USA. The group´s head office is in Finland and parent company Enedo Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy.