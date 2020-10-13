New York, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Lipstick Market By Product Type (Matte, Gloss, Others, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05976878/?utm_source=GNW

Global lipstick market is forecast to witness a CAGR of over 10% in the coming years and cross $ 16 billion by 2025.The global lipstick market is driven by the increasing working women population and young population, growing urbanization and rising purchasing power of the consumers.



Additionally, growing demand from emerging markets and inclination towards natural and organic lipsticks is expected to further propel the market growth through 2025.Increasing health consciousness among the consumers has led to the adoption of natural or organic lipsticks, which are free from toxic chemicals such as cadmium, lead, formaldehyde, paraben, among others.



Additionally, these lipsticks have a high content of antioxidants and do not cause any harm to the skin.However, the sudden outbreak and spread of COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown across countries have adversely impacted the beauty and personal care industry, globally.



The consumer spending has significantly reduced during the time of pandemic and a consumer shift is also observed towards safe and reliable products. This in turn is expected to slow down the market growth in 2020. Also, the lockdown has led to shut down of all economic activities and organizations are working remotely and the following work from home culture, which has significantly reduced the demand for lipsticks among the working women.



The global lipstick market is segmented based on product type, distribution channel and region. Based on product type, the market is categorized into matte, gloss, and others (Sheer, Crème, Stain, Moisturizing, Satin, Frost, Perl, etc.). The matte segment is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the increasing consumer preference towards matte lip colors since they are long-lasting and offer natural look. Based on distribution channel, the market can be fragmented into departmental/ grocery stores, multi-branded retail stores, online channels, supermarkets/hypermarkets, exclusive retail stores and others. Among these, the supermarkets/hypermarkets segment is expected to hold the largest market share owing to the availability of a wide range of product options with competitive pricing options, and skillful staff that suggest products as per your need.



Regionally, the global lipstick market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.Among these regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global lipstick market during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for cosmetics and increasing popularity of regional brands in the region.



North America is also expected to hold a significantly large market share owing to the growing popularity of lip colors among the youth and availability of a wide product range.



Major players operating in the global lipstick market include L’Oréal S.A, Christian Dior SE, Shiseido Company, Limited, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Revlon, Inc., Coty, Inc., Avon Products, Inc., INGLOT Cosmetics, Chanel S.A., ABLE C&C Co., Ltd., Yves Rocher, Inc. AmorePacific Corporation, Oriflame Holding AG, among others. The companies are developing and launching new products to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of global lipstick market from 2015 to 2018.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global lipstick market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

• To classify and forecast global lipstick market based on product type, distribution channel, and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global lipstick market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global lipstick market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global lipstick market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global lipstick market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global lipstick market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of market players operating across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global lipstick market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Lipstick manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policymakers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to lipstick

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, partners, end-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global lipstick market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Product Type:

o Matte

o Gloss

o Others (Sheer, Crème, Stain, Moisturizing, Satin, Frost, Perl, etc.)

• Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

o Departmental/ Grocery Stores

o Multi Branded Retail Stores

o Exclusive Retail Stores

o Online Channels

o Others (Salon, etc.)

• Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- South Korea

- Australia

o North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- United Kingdom

- Germany

- Italy

- France

- Spain

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- South Africa

- UAE

- Israel



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global lipstick market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

