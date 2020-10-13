CHINLE, Ariz., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Choice NTUA Wireless , the largest rural 4G Network in the West and Navajo Nation’s fastest, most reliable cell phone and internet service provider, today announced that it will launch the first 4G cellular coverage in Pinedale, New Mexico.



Choice NTUA Wireless will launch their Fixed Wireless Broadband service for the Navajo Nation Pinedale Chapter. The first of over 100 planned sites, these mobile wireless and broadband services will provide much needed connectivity to the area -- an unincorporated community in McKinley County and one of the Navajo Nation's smallest chapters at just 41,000 acres. The new coverage will alleviate years of connectivity struggles for local residents who can now rely on it for work and communication as well as added safety and security. This project represents the first of over 100 sites being deployed by NTUAW utilizing the CARES program money that Navajo Nation President, Jonathan Nez, signed into law on August 16th, 2020.

“You have no idea how much this tower will help the entire area near Pinedale, especially with this terrible pandemic. This tower is an answer to countless prayers.” said Edmund E. Yazzie, Delegate 24th Navajo Nation Council. “In the event of an emergency, people had to drive to a certain spot just to get a signal to call for medical help or the police. It’s been that way for years.”

Navajo Nation has been particularly hard hit by the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and both council members and community leaders alike will find it easier to communicate in their ongoing efforts to protect the vulnerable and mitigate the impact of the disease. In April, Choice NTUA Wireless worked to expand its network and service footprint in order to bring more coverage to residents all over the nation by installing hotspots. The new Pinedale tower will be built and is owned by NTUA with NTUAW as the tenant.

“It’s a huge step forward. For the first time the community will have high quality communication services. Having telecommunication technology is critically important, especially with pandemic conditions. Now the area will have signals for mobile phones and broadband internet accessibility for on-line education,” said NTUA General Manager Walter Haase. “We are honored to be a part of this project and we thank local leaders for opening the communication doors for their community.”

In addition to Broadband Internet and Mobile services, Choice NTUA Wireless offers Lifeline plans and tribal benefits to Navajo Nation residents, continuing their mission to help others and make a lasting difference to the area.

For more information please visit www.choice-wireless.com and www.choice-wireless.com/press-contact.html to contact.

About Choice NTUA Wireless

Choice NTUA Wireless is a facilities based carrier that is majority Navajo-owned through NTUA (Navajo Tribal Utility Authority). Choice NTUA Wireless formally launched in 2014 and provides 4G LTE fixed/mobile broadband and voice across the Navajo Nation. 98% of its network is 4G and its customers enjoy the ability to access their voice and data from anywhere in the continental U.S.