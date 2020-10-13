List of the latest vacuum deals for Amazon Prime Day 2020, featuring deals on Roomba robot vacuum cleaners, Shark handheld vacuum, & Dyson cordless cleaners



Shoppers can find thousands of discounted items available at Amazon during their Prime Day sale, their highly anticipated shopping event that’s now being held for a sixth consecutive year.



Prime Day has established itself as one of the best days of the year for shoppers looking to find deals on Shark cordless vacuums, Dyson vacuum cleaners & Roomba robot vacuums. Dyson is one of the most well-known vacuum brands in the market. Its models range from upright to cordless, each one boasting a mix of powerful suction and simplicity.



For instance, the Dyson Cyclone v10 is a favorite among buyers. That's because it has suction modes that let it adapt to various situations, such as Boost for intensive cleaning and another setting specifically for cleaning hard-to-reach spots.

Meanwhile, Roomba has become synonymous with robot vacuums. The Roomba i7 is one of the most popular models since it has the perfect blend of smart features and functionality, capable of learning home layouts and thus cleaning more efficiently. Moreover, the Roomba e5 is a more affordable variant without the bells and whistles, delivering a streamlined experience and effective performance.



In terms of variety, Shark ups the ante with stick and robot vacuum cleaners. It has Wi-Fi connected robot vacuums that are compatible with Amazon Alexa, as well as bagless upright models. In short, it always has a vacuum for anyone.

In the five year history of Amazon Prime Day, this is the first time that the shopping event is not taking place in the summer.



