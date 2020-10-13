New York, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Personal Protective Equipment Market By Product, By Application Industry, By Distribution Channel, By Region, By Company, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05915180/?utm_source=GNW



The global personal protective equipment market is projected to cross $ 93 billion by 2025.Personal protective equipment is intended to ensure adequate safety for laborers and limit any wellbeing and security dangers.



Personal protective equipment incorporates security boots or shoes, wellbeing glasses or goggles, gloves, respirators and veils, and ear protectors and earpieces.These items keep workers safe from chemical, electrical, mechanical, radiological and physical dangers or hazards.



Factors like increasing awareness about workplace safety, advancements in technology, rapid industrialization and various government regulations about the safety of employees are some of the major drivers of personal protective equipment market across the globe.

• Workplace safety regulations by international organizations such as NIOSH, OSHA, and NFPA have mandated that employee safety is a primary priority for employers. Industries such as oil & gas, chemical, manufacturing, and construction are significant contributors to the global GDP. This makes it imperative that employers in these industries ensure that their employees adhere to strict health & safety regulations, which is augmenting demand for personal protective equipment.

•

The global personal protective equipment market is segmented based on the product, application industry, distribution channel, and region.Based on the product type, the market can be segmented into Eye & Face Protection, Head Protection, Hearing Protection, Protective Clothing, Respiratory Protection, Professional Footwear, Hand & Arm Protection, Fall Protection.



Among these segments, Hand & Arm Protection product segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance in the coming years as well, which can be attributed to the higher preference and usage of such protective equipment by manufacturing & construction, oil & gas, and firefighting industries.Occupational safety regulations play a major role in driving the market for personal protective equipment.



Mandated policies for companies to maintain worker safety in various industries is driving sales of personal protective equipment across the globe. Moreover, spread of COVID-19 pandemic is also boosting the use of personal protective equipment across the globe.

Based on application industry, the market is categorized into Construction & Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Mining, Firefighting, Food & Beverages, Chemicals and Others (Transportation & Logistics). Among these segments, Construction & Manufacturing and Oil & Gas segment grabbed the largest market shares, cumulatively accounting for around one-third of the market share in 2019 owing to growing construction activities and infrastructure developments.

North America dominated the global personal protective equipment market in 2019, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. North America is the largest market in the global personal protective equipment market due to rapid industrialization along with huge investments in manufacturing sector, stringent regulatory scenario, growing employee awareness regarding personal safety, and increasing number of large-scale infrastructure projects.

Based on the distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into Direct/Institutional Sales and Retail Sales, out of which, Direct/Institutional Sales channel dominated the market with the majority share in the global personal protective equipment market in 2019 as most of the consumers buy directly from the company in bulk for their business purposes. Construction & Manufacturing companies are the main buyers for personal protection equipment as they buy these for their workers or employees due to growing awareness and guidelines/mandates regarding the use of personal protection equipment for workplace safety.

Major players operating in the personal protective equipment market are Ansell Limited, 3M Co, Honeywell International Inc., MSA Safety Inc, EI du Pont de Nemours & Co, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Lakeland Industries Inc, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd, Sioen Industries NV, Radians Inc and others. Major companies are launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of the global personal protective equipment market.

• To classify and forecast global personal protective equipment market based on the product type, application industry, distribution channel, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the global personal protective equipment market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global personal protective equipment market.

• To conduct a pricing analysis for the global personal protective equipment market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global personal protective equipment market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of personal protective equipment manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global personal protective equipment market by using a top-down approach, wherein data for various end-user segments were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Personal Protective Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policymakers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to personal protective equipment

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, the global personal protective equipment market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Product Type:

o Head, Eye & Face Protection

o Hearing Protection

o Protective Clothing

o Respiratory Protection

o Professional Footwear

o Hand & Arm Protection

o Fall Protection Slippers

• Market, By Application Industry:

o Construction & Manufacturing

o Oil & Gas

o Healthcare

o Mining

o Firefighting

o Food & Beverages

o Chemicals

o Others (Transportation, Logistics, etc)

• Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Direct/Institutional Sales

o Retail Sales

• Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

- Rest of North America

o Europe

- Germany

- United Kingdom

- France

- Italy

- Spain

- Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- South Korea

- Australia

- Rest of Asia Pacific

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia

- Rest of South America

o Middle East & Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- South Africa

- UAE

- Israel

- Rest of Middle East & Africa



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global personal protective equipment market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05915180/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001