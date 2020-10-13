The top AirPods, headphones & earbuds deals for Prime Day 2020, featuring the best AirPods Pro, Sony, Bose & Beats earbuds & more Bluetooth headphones savings
Here’s our round-up of the latest headphones & earbuds deals for Prime Day 2020, including deals on Sony, Jabra, Bose, Plantronics, & Beats wireless & Bluetooth headphones, AirPods Pro, earbuds & in-ear headphones & more. Shop the best deals by clicking the links listed below.
Best headphones deals:
Want some more AirPods, earbuds & more wireless & Bluetooth headphones deals? Click here to compare the full selection of active deals on Amazon’s Prime Day sale page.
Prime Day deals run for a brief period of time. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Amazon Prime Day brings time-limited deals on thousands of items across all Amazon’s product categories including smart home devices, cookware, electronics, and more.
Don’t have an Amazon Prime membership? Start your 30-day free trial by clicking here and get in on the whole Prime Day sale.
Amazon’s Prime Day sale offers some of the best deals on AirPods Pro & over-ear, on-ear, earbuds & in-ear headphones from Beats, Bose, Sony and more, making the two-day sale a great time to buy. The AirPods Pro are Apple’s current flagship earbuds, boasting IPX4 water resistance and active noise cancellation. They also have an in-ear design that makes for a more secure fit and better noise isolation compared to the original AirPods.
It’s not a stretch to say that Bose had a hand in creating the active noise cancellation headphones category. The company is among the pioneers that made the technology accessible to consumers, and it continues to innovate with new Bluetooth headphones. Case in point, the new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are touted as the “world’s most effective noise canceling earbuds.”
Meanwhile, Sony is considered to have taken noise cancellation to new heights. The WH-1000XM3 is proof of that, and the new WH-1000XM4 further consolidates the assertion. The WH-1000XM4 improves on its visually identical predecessor with Bluetooth multipoint pairing and Bluetooth 5.0.
Beats’ Solo Pro and Studio Wireless 3 headphones are two pairs that come with active noise cancellation, too. They’re powered by Apple’s chips, and the Solo Pro is notably powered by H1 processor that provides hands-free “Hey Siri” and faster connection times.
From grocery items to gadgets, over 175 million items were sold worldwide during last year’s Prime Day sale.
Interested in more deals on AirPods & headphones from Sony, Beats, Bose & more brands? Click here to compare the entire range of active deals on the Amazon Prime Day sale page.
About Deal Stripe: Deal Stripe shares e-commerce and sales news. As an Amazon Associate Deal Stripe earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)
Deal Stripe
Screenshot 2020-09-07 at 20.47.17.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: