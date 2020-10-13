BROOKLYN, New York, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Duloxetine API Market will grow at a CAGR estimation of 4.2% during the forecast period of 2020-2026. The chemical imbalance in the brain affects the patient’s mental state, leading it to depression and other related mental or neurological disorders. Duloxetine treats the chemical imbalance state and combats major disorders gradually. Moreover, this drug is used to treat neuropathic pain of those patients suffering from type 1 & 2 diabetes. Other indications of Duloxetine API drug are Fibromyalgia and Urinary Incontinence. Hence, the high prevalence of mental disorders and neurological diseases, rising preference, and awareness of generic drugs, extensive clinical trials on API molecules, will boost the market growth.
Key Market Insights:
Major companies in the market are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Lupin, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Apotex Inc., Aurobindo Pharma, Hetero, Zydus Cadila, Eli Lilly and Company, Shodhana Laboratories, Shionogi Inc., Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Transo-Pharm, UQUIFA, MetroChem API Pvt Ltd., Kinsy SL, RL Fine Chem Pvt. Ltd., Estechpharma Co., Ltd., GPT Pharmaceuticals, LGM Pharma, JINLAN Pharm-Drugs Technology Co., Ltd, Menovo, Huadong Medicine, Signa and Erregierre among others.
