BROOKLYN, New York, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Duloxetine API Market will grow at a CAGR estimation of 4.2% during the forecast period of 2020-2026. The chemical imbalance in the brain affects the patient’s mental state, leading it to depression and other related mental or neurological disorders. Duloxetine treats the chemical imbalance state and combats major disorders gradually. Moreover, this drug is used to treat neuropathic pain of those patients suffering from type 1 & 2 diabetes. Other indications of Duloxetine API drug are Fibromyalgia and Urinary Incontinence. Hence, the high prevalence of mental disorders and neurological diseases, rising preference, and awareness of generic drugs, extensive clinical trials on API molecules, will boost the market growth.



Key Market Insights:

The Duloxetine API market will ascend at a CAGR estimation of 4.2% during the figure time of 2020-2026

The generic version of the drug will be seen as the dominant segment in the market

The neurological and mental disorders will have larger market shares than others, as per the indication outlook in the market

The Asia Pacific will foresee a rise in its market growth due to increasing awareness of mental disorder treatments and the importance

Major companies in the market are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Lupin, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Apotex Inc., Aurobindo Pharma, Hetero, Zydus Cadila, Eli Lilly and Company, Shodhana Laboratories, Shionogi Inc., Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Transo-Pharm, UQUIFA, MetroChem API Pvt Ltd., Kinsy SL, RL Fine Chem Pvt. Ltd., Estechpharma Co., Ltd., GPT Pharmaceuticals, LGM Pharma, JINLAN Pharm-Drugs Technology Co., Ltd, Menovo, Huadong Medicine, Signa and Erregierre among others.

Type of Drug Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2026) Generic Brand





Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2026)



Neurological & Mental Disorders Major Depressive Disorder Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD) Neuropathic Pain Urological Disorders Urinary Incontinence Musculoskeletal Disorders Fibromyalgia





Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2026)



North America The U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia Rest of APAC Central & South America Brazil Argentina Chile Rest of CSA Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Rest of MEA







