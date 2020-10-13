“Michelin Star restaurants and purveyors expressed their excitement about Feastin finally filling a void in the delivery space, with our high standards of white glove service for them and customers,” said Hannah Wagner, co-founder and CPO.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting today, Bay Area eaters — and restaurant owners — have a better meal delivery option: Feastin. Created by local restaurateurs, Feastin delivers restaurant prepared meals, meal kits, desserts, and alcohol from the Bay Area’s best restaurants and up to 70% savings on grocery staples from local purveyors and farmers. One simple 20% fee covers contactless delivery throughout the Bay Area, service, tax, and tip for the company’s full-time drivers, all of whom are food handler-certified and wear masks. From Michelin-star restaurants like Atelier Crenn to favorites like Che Fico and alaMar**, every Bay Area restaurant and purveyor on the Feastin platform is available for delivery across the Bay Area by going to www.feastin.com .



Co-founders Sebastiaan Van De Rijt and Hannah Wagner set out on a mission to build a better delivery partnership to support the Bay Area restaurant community. “2020 devastated the restaurant industry in ways no one could have ever predicted and forever changed the way people eat and cook at home,” said Sebastiaan Van De Rijt, Feastin co-founder and tech-driven restaurateur behind the Bay Area’s Bamboo Asia restaurants. “Even the most exclusive restaurants started selling meal kits, prepared foods, and specialty provisions in order to survive. These restaurants have to rely on doing their own deliveries or working with third party platforms that take up to 30% of their profits. Feastin is a commission free platform built to help restaurants thrive and grow revenue opportunities.”

Restaurant purveyors and farmers are also part of the food maker eco-system suffering during COVID, so Feastin is opening up new direct-to-consumer opportunities for local purveyors and farmers who prior to COVID only focused on delivering fresh ingredients to restaurants. Feastin does not charge commissions or retail fees so purveyors do not need to upcharge their prices, which in turn saves customers up to 70% on high quality grocery staples.

At launch, diners across the Bay Area can order from a selection of regional restaurants, including Pinoy Heritage, alaMar, 620 Jones, Atelier Crenn, Che Fico, Zero Zero, Izzy’s Steakhouse and more. Feastin continues to add concepts to the platform, intentionally focusing on high-quality brands, each unique in their own way.

Ordering from Feastin is as easy as 1-2-3:

YOU FILL UP — Choose restaurant meals, plus grocery staples, then choose your delivery date. Offerings include:

- Meal Kits — Michelin-star, ramen, steak dinners, BBQ and more

- Grocery Staples — Baked goods, cheeses, produce, meats and more

- Prepared Foods — Roast chicken, dumplings, pizza, lasagna and more

- Alcohol — Cocktails, fine wine, local beer and party kits

- Desserts — Macarons, pies, pastries, churro kits and more WE GATHER UP — We collect your food & drinks, keep them cold, and deliver them fresh within two days anywhere around the Bay Area - as far north as Napa and Sonoma, south through San Jose, and east to Walnut Creek. YOU COOK UP — Get all your food all at once, ready to heat and eat or store for the week.

Working alongside Feastin’s executive chef Eric Hopfinger, restaurant partners create and modify existing meal kits and prepared foods, adapting them to home delivery without compromising the quality of the dish. A third-generation chef and longtime Bay Area resident, Hopfinger is a 2002 San Francisco Chronicle “Rising Star Chef” and a former contestant on Bravo’s award-winning “Top Chef” series. Prior to joining the Feastin team, Hopfinger worked with the Bamboo Asia team to revamp the concept’s menu, making dishes more approachable and better suited to a takeout model.

ABOUT FEASTIN

Created by restaurants for restaurants — and the people who love them — Feastin is an innovative marketplace that delivers prepared foods, meal kits, alcohol, and desserts that taste as good at home as they do in a restaurant. Feastin is also partnering with local restaurant purveyors to deliver their grocery products directly to consumers, opening a new revenue stream for these businesses who are also struggling during COVID and giving consumers savings up to 70%. Tech-driven San Francisco Bay Area restaurateur and founder of the region’s successful Bamboo Asia concept Sebastiaan Van De Rijt together with Hannah Wagner, Mad Maven Media founder, food photographer, and digital restaurant marketing expert, created Feastin in response to the global pandemic’s devastating impact on the restaurant industry. Their goal: to provide a better meal delivery experience to eaters and new permanent, commission-free revenue streams to the local restaurant community. Launched September 2020, Feastin offers diners across the Bay Area — from as far north as Napa and Sonoma, south through San Jose and east to Walnut Creek — delivery from more than 20 restaurant partners, including Michelin-star cuisine to fast casual staples for a 20% flat fee. www.feastin.com

** Feastin partners and partner offerings are subject to change.



