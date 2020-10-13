Save on cell phone & iPhone deals at the Amazon Prime Day sale, together with Samsung Galaxy S20 and Note 20 Ultra, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, and Pixel mobile phone offers



Compare the best cell phone & iPhone deals for Amazon Prime Day, together with Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy S20, and Pixel smartphone offers. Links to the best deals are listed below.



Best Apple iPhone deals:





Best Samsung Galaxy deals:





Best Google Pixel deals:







More cell phone deals:







Want some more deals on iPhone & Android smartphones? Visit Amazon’s Prime Day page for the full range of active offers at the moment.



Amazon Prime Day 2020 offers are active for a brief period of time. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.



From Amazon devices to popular brands such as Apple, thousands of products go on sale during the two-day Amazon Prime Day shopping event.



Not yet an Amazon Prime member? Start your 30-day free trial now and access the entire Prime Day sale.



Prime Day 2020 is a great time to shop for Samsung and Pixel cell phones, & iPhone deals and this year there’s several impressive savings available. The latest generation of flagship cell phone models, such as the iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy S20, and Pixel 4, bring together the best hardware and features from these top brands into a compact mobile device. Equipped with several advanced cameras and powerful chipsets, modern smartphones are indispensable items nowadays as they’re used for communication, entertainment, and more.



Unlocked cell phones from Apple, Samsung, Google are among the deals to look out for on Amazon during its annual anniversary event. All variants of the latest iPhone, which includes the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max, will compete with various mobile phones running Android, of which there are far more on the website.



Amazon devices, such as the top-selling Amazon Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick, saw record-breaking sales figures on Prime Day 2019.



Searching for more deals on iPhone & Samsung Galaxy mobile phones? Click here to enjoy the full range of live deals on the Amazon Prime Day page.





About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on popular sales events. As an Amazon Associate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)