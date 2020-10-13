New York, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Parking Management Market by Offering, Deployment Type, Parking Site And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04208326/?utm_source=GNW



Parking management also results in the more efficient use of parking resources through better revenue management, by countering over-pricing and underpricing parking spaces. An effective and integrated parking management solution can reduce parking requirements by 20–40%, which helps in maintaining city infrastructure, reducing land consumption, increasing revenue generation for the government, and improving user convenience.



By deployment type, on-premises segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

By deployment type,the on-premises segment is expected to record at the largest market size during the forecast period.The on-premises deployment type refers to the installation of software and solutions in the premises of the organization. In this deployment mode, the organization is responsible for maintaining the solution and all its related processes. These solutions are delivered on a one-time license fee and an annual service agreement, which includes a free modification or upgrade and installation of new functionalities. On-premises deployment of parking management solutions requires dedicated infrastructure and servers. It also requires dedicated IT staff for the maintenance and support of the high-end IT infrastructure. Organizations that can afford to manage dedicated servers usually deploy on-premises solutions. The on-premises deployment type also offers offline data analytics and configuration and provides better control over systems and data.

• By parking site,Off-street parking segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period



The off-street parking site segment is expected to hold the largest market size, due to the non-availability of on-street parking facilities and huge investments in smart buildings.Off-street parking sites are highly effective in terms of vehicle holding capabilities and are generally controlled by commercial agencies. Off-street parking involves proper designing and construction to provide a safe and secure vehicle parking experience for drivers. The segment focuses on ensuring security, pre-booking of parking spots, and parking fee management. This segment has witnessed several innovations to enable efficient parking; for instance, nowadays, advanced garages are equipped with robotic valet systems that help in parking management. Off-street parking solutions are expected to experience a high growth rate, due to the vast investments by authorities in multi-level parking, and also by the private sector in its parking facilities

• By region, Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The Asia Pacific (APAC) market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The APAC region is witnessing high growth due to increasing global competition, increasing penetration of smart devices, connected machines, and rising investments in smart cities.This region comprises more than 40% of the world’s population and has some of the fastest-growing economies. Urbanization is on the rise in several countries across the region. According to the UN database, around 2.5 billion people are expected to move to urban areas from 2018 to 2050, and 90% of urbanization is expected to happen in Asia and Africa.



The breakup of the profiles of the primary participants is given below:

• By Company: Tier 1 – 30%, Tier 2 – 42%, and Tier 3 – 28%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives – 48%, Directors– 30%, Others*–22%

• By Region: North America – 20%, Europe – 25%, APAC – 45%, and RoW** – 10%



Note: Tier 1 companies have revenues over USD 1 billion; tier 2 companies have revenues ranging from USD 500 million to USD 1 billion, and tier 3 companies have revenues ranging from USD 100 million to USD 500 million. *Others includes sales managers, marketing managers, and product managers. **RoW includes Latin America and Middle East And Africa (MEA)



Source: Industry Experts

The following key parking managementvendorsare profiled in the report:

Research Coverage

The parking management market is segmented into offering (solutions and services), deployment type(cloud and on-premises), parking site (off-street parking, on-street parking), and region.A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been undertaken to provide insights into their business overviews; services; key strategies; new serviceand product launches; partnerships, agreements, and collaborations; business expansions; and competitive landscape associated with the parking management market.



