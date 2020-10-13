SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sift , the leader in Digital Trust & Safety, today announced several new integrations and additions to Sift Connect, the company’s ecosystem of open APIs and connectors. Customers can now take advantage of low-to-no code integrations with leading payment service providers including Adyen, Braintree, PayPal, and Stripe, all within a new app gallery experience. The updates to Sift Connect create a fraud-fighting command center optimized for transparency and control. These key enhancements follow Sift’s recently announced integrations with e-commerce platforms Magento, Salesforce Commerce Cloud, and Shopify, as well as partnerships with chargeback management firms Chargebacks911 and Chargeback Gurus.



As online merchants prepare for an unpredictable holiday shopping season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, trust and safety teams will be challenged to understand and adapt to new consumer patterns that may deviate from those of previous years. Likewise, fraudsters seeking to take advantage of unprepared retailers will look to exploit new consumer trends in order to blend in – and steal from businesses and consumers alike.

With access to payment, chargeback, and other critical data points, trust and safety teams can stay ahead of bad actors, accept more legitimate transactions, and create a seamless experience for customers.

"While businesses aim to keep fraud to a minimum, it's critical to ensure that when chargebacks do occur, they can be tracked and addressed effectively,” said Suresh Dakshina, Co-founder & President of Chargeback Gurus, a Sift partner. “Sift's new integrations allow merchants to easily surface chargeback data in real time, ensuring that trust and safety teams have current, up-to-date information for manual review and dispute resolution. By pulling together all fraud and chargeback data into one place, Sift becomes the source of truth, helping merchants eliminate fraud while streamlining the customer experience.”

“Until recently, fraud fighters have been hamstrung by closed legacy systems that silo data and require extensive engineering resources,” said Geoff Huang, VP of Product at Sift. “With Sift Connect, we’ve created a central nervous system for trust and safety teams, connecting every data source and tool needed to combat fraud and fuel growth.”

More details on Sift Connect and its new integrations can be found at http://sift.com/connect .

