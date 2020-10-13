As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 9. October, at the price of accepted bids.

Series RIKB 23 0515 RIKS 33 0321 ISIN IS0000032191 IS0000021251 Additional issuance (nominal) 0 0 Total outstanding (nominal) 44,893,000,000 39,439,319,842