As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 9. October, at the price of accepted bids.

SeriesRIKB 23 0515RIKS 33 0321
ISINIS0000032191IS0000021251
Additional issuance (nominal)00
Total outstanding (nominal)44,893,000,00039,439,319,842