The circulating fluidized bed boilers segment is expected to be the fastest-growing of the power plant boiler market, by type, during the forecast period.

The growth of the CFB boiler segment is driven by the increasing demand from power plant owners to use multiple fuels in CFB boilers.These boilers deliver high efficiency and reliability with reduced emissions and pollutants.



In addition, it also provides leverage to use lower rank coals, even for ultra-supercritical plant designs. Some examples for CFB boiler power plants are Tauron 460 MWe supercritical CFB power plant boiler in Lagisza (Poland) and CLECO’s Brame Energy Center in the US.



Asia Pacific: The fastest market for power plant boiler.



Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market for the power plant boiler market.The region has been segmented, by country, into China, Japan, India, and the Rest of Asia Pacific.



Rapid industrialization and infrastructural developments taking place in the region offer growth opportunities for the Asia Pacific power plant boiler market.According to the World Bank, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the world, experiencing continued economic growth.



According to the Indian Electrical and Electronics Manufacturers Association (IEEMA), installed power generation capacity until December 2018 was 413,024 MW (Conventional: 3,44002 MW and Renewable: 69,022 MW), and the country has targeted adding 1,87,821 MW (Renewable: 43%, Conventional: 57%) by March 2022. In addition, the electricity generation capacity is expected to increase up to 800 GW by 2032 to fulfill the increasing demand of customers.



Breakdown of Primaries:

In-depth interviews have been conducted with various key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, as well as to assess future market prospects. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1- 59%, Tier 2- 26%, Tier 3- 15%

• By Designation: C-Level- 62%, D-Level- 20%, Others- 18%



By Region: North America- 25%, Europe- 15%, Asia Pacific- 30%, Middle East & Africa- 10%, , and South America- 20%

Note: The tier of the companies has been defined based on their total revenue; as of 2017: Tier 1 = >USD 5 billion, Tier 2 = USD 1 billion to USD 5 billion, and Tier 3 =

The key players in the power plant boiler market include companies such as Babcock & Wilcox (US), Dongfang Electric Corporation (China), Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction (Korea), General Electric (US), and Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (Japan).



Study Coverage:

The report provides a complete view of the power plant boiler market across regions.It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the market across different segments such as type, capacity, technology, and fuel type.



Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The market has been segmented based on type, capacity, technology, and fuel type with a focus on industry analysis (industry trends). The market ranking analysis of the top players, supply chain analysis, and company profiles, which together comprise and evaluate the basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of the power plant boiler market.



