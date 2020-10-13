Prime Day laptop deals are finally here, review the best Prime Day Microsoft Surface, HP, ASUS, Lenovo, MacBook & Dell laptop sales listed below



Find the top HP, Lenovo, ASUS and Dell laptop deals for Amazon Prime Day 2020, including the best Apple MacBook, Google Chromebook and Microsoft Surface discounts. Links to the top deals are listed below.



Best laptop deals:



Save up to 35% on Microsoft Surface Laptops, Surface Pro 7, 6 X & many more Surface 2-in-1 laptops - at the Amazon Prime Day sale

Save up to $164 on ASUS laptops such as the ASUS ZenBook, VivoBook & ASUS ROG gaming laptop - at the Amazon Prime Day sale

Save up to $109 on Lenovo IdeaPad, ThinkPad & many more Lenovo laptops - at the Amazon Prime Day sale





Want some more MacBook, Chromebook and business laptop deals? Click here to enjoy the full selection of active deals on the Amazon Prime Day sale page.



Prime Day offers are active for a restricted amount of time. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.



Every year, Amazon’s two-day Prime Day sale delivers a huge number of deals on the latest must-have gadgets, home essentials, and fashion items that are only available to Prime members.



Not yet an Amazon Prime member? Start your 30-day free trial and unlock all the best Prime Day deals.



Prime Day is the best time to buy highly rated laptops for professional and casual use as there are a bunch of good offers and deals available. Amazon’s laptop deals range from the best-selling 13-inch MacBook Air and MacBook Pro (13-inch and 16-inch) to Chromebook laptops from HP, Dell, ASUS and more. Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro boasts up to 1TB storage and an impressive 16GB RAM, making it the perfect choice for those who need a powerful, yet highly portable laptop.



Meanwhile, those who need a powerful Windows laptop will find the 13.3-inch Dell XPS13, HP Pavilion X360, and Microsoft Surface Pro solid options. Shoppers looking for a MacBook or Windows alternative can opt for Chromebooks. A popular choice is the 2-in-1 HP Chromebook X360, a touch screen laptop packed with features despite having an affordable price tag. Other reliable Chromebook laptops include the ASUS Chromebook Flip and C523 laptops, and the Lenovo Chromebook Flex.



For the first time, Amazon Prime Day is happening in the fourth quarter of the year, a lot later than the mid-year dates of the previous five Prime Day events.



Looking for more deals on premium and budget laptops? Click here to access the entire selection of active deals on Amazon’s Prime Day sale page.





About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)