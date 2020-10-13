Relationship provides Uber with continued access to TomTom maps, traffic data, Maps APIs; companies to collaborate on innovative map editing partnership



AMSTERDAM and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TomTom ( TOM2 ), the location technology specialist, and Uber have teamed-up and will continue integrating TomTom’s maps, traffic data, and Maps APIs across Uber’s global platform. In addition, Uber will serve as a trusted map editing partner to TomTom, leading to even more accurate navigation and location experiences, routing, fares, and arrival time estimates. This will benefit customers, drivers, and delivery people on Uber’s platform.

Uber’s integration of TomTom’s data and Maps APIs will ensure a seamless mapping experience in Uber apps across more than 10,000 cities around the world. TomTom regularly processes close to two billion map changes per month, which helps it maintain the freshest maps. Uber and TomTom will also work together to ensure map updates reflect real-world changes like new roads, turn restrictions, street closures, and more. Uber will observe and report on-the-ground insights from completed trips and deliveries; TomTom will use updates collected from its partners to provide even more accurate map data to TomTom customers.

“We look forward to working more closely with Uber and delivering even better location data to improve the mobility of the users of TomTom’s products everywhere,” said Anders Truelsen, Managing Director, TomTom Enterprise. “TomTom’s full suite of industry-leading datasets and services, including highly accurate maps, traffic and Maps APIs, will help any company to enhance their location-enabled solutions.”

“Accurate mapping is at the heart of Uber’s platform, which is why we’re thrilled to continue teaming up with TomTom,” said Michael Weiss-Malik, Director of Product, Maps and GSS at Uber. “Our partnership will help create even more dynamic mapping experiences in our global marketplace.”

TomTom is the leading independent location technology specialist, shaping mobility with highly accurate maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information and services.

To achieve our vision of a safer world, free of congestion and emissions, we create innovative technologies that keep the world moving. By combining our extensive experience with leading business and technology partners, we power connected vehicles, smart mobility and, ultimately, autonomous driving.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in 30 countries, TomTom’s technologies are trusted by hundreds of millions of people worldwide.

