NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovid, the only independent advertising and analytics platform built for television, today announced that it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™ Creative Advertising Technology, Q4 2020. The Forrester report states: “Innovid has among the strongest tech and tech innovation of the group.” Customers recognized channel expansion saying, “it’s one of the few where you can truly say TV, desktop and mobile, it’s cross-screen video.”



Forrester evaluated nine companies based across 37 criteria in three categories: current offering, strategy and market presence. Innovid earned the highest possible score across 25 criteria including company vision, product roadmap and vision, ad-serving, reporting and insights, desktop and mobile video, OTT/CTV, creative strategy and visualization, and identity.

“Our vision has always been clear - transform advertising experiences. Since our beginning, we’ve changed how the world engages with creative, and the ways in which advertisers can connect with consumers across channels in a more personalized, data-driven and interactive manner,” said Zvika Netter, CEO and co-founder at Innovid. “The past few years have been transformative in the industry. We believe we were recognized as a Leader for our innovation in CTV, omnichannel solution set, and advancing creativity and that it is a testament to our technology and our team which deliver personalization at scale in the most efficient and effective way possible.”

In the report, Forrester notes Innovid is, “continuously innovating in interactive video ad formats; pushing the industry envelope in OTT; and most recently going more “omnichannel.”

“As brands look to modernize and streamline their advertising across TV, video, display, audio, and social, our platform can do it all - personalized and at scale,” said Tal Chalozin, CTO and Co-Founder at Innovid. “We look forward to a continued path of innovation and insights and bringing our valued solutions to clients across the globe.”

Over the past few years, the company has expanded offerings to encompass independent global ad serving, data-driven personalization, and new forms of measurement designed to connect all channels in a clean, comparable, and privacy-compliant manner.

The report is available for download here , compliments of Innovid.

About Innovid

Innovid is the only independent omni-channel advertising and analytics platform built for television. Innovid uses data to enable the personalization, delivery, and measurement of ads across the widest breadth of digitally enabled channels in the market including TV, video, display, social, and OOH. Innovid serves a global client base of brands, agencies, and publishers through over twelve offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific.