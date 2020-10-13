Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) (“DSGT”), and subsidiary divisions, announced the installation of its fleet management products at five more golf courses and awaits delivery of multiple Electric Vehicles from both Skywell and Jonway.



The company installed the proprietary text and tag system at Wolfridge Golf Course located in Angora in Northern Minnesota, owned and designed by Keith Ojanen. https://wolfridgegolf.com/

Vantage Tag installed eighty five tag golf systems at Ironwood Golf Club in Fishers, Indiana. The twenty seven-hole course consists of three separate nine-hole courses. https://www.indianagolf.com/golfcourses/coursedetail.cfm?recordid=7375

The company installed seventy two tag golf units at Grey Eagle Golf Club also in Fishers, Indiana. Gray Eagle Golf Club features 18 holes that include bent grass tees, greens and fairways. https://grayeaglegolf.com/

The company also installed ninety tag text units at Tulare Golf Course in Tulare, California. Tulare Golf Course is open to the public and is a 6,762 yard, 18-hole layout with Bent Grass Poa greens, Bermuda fairways, and tees. The Course is located in South Central California between Fresno and Bakersfield. https://tularegolf.com/

The latest installation was seventy six tag golf and four tag turf systems at Penderbrook Golf Club in Fairfax, Virginia. Penderbrook Golf Club is a picturesque 18-hole par 71 championship golf course. http://penderbrookgolfclub.com/

The company anticipates three additional installations next week with numerous courses seeking our Infinity system and the Pacer single rider golf cars. Numerous containers to satisfy demand for the Pacer will be ordered later this month to supplement the units that have already arrived.

“We are pleased about the continued sales and installations for our industry leading fleet management platform. We typically are installing on four to six new golf courses a month and that number seems to be escalating, further validating our place in the industry and the quality of our products. In addition, we are expecting delivery of electric vehicles to our Imperium Centre at Fairfield CA and Vancouver British Columbia, Canada from both the Skywell and Jonway within four weeks,” comment Bob Silzer, President and CEO of DSG Global.

For further information on industry partner Zhejiang Jonway Group Co., Ltd. (Jonway Group), please visit. http://en.jonway.com/

Skywell New Energy Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (Skywell) began taking orders on the newly launched ET5 SUV in July 2020 and officially launched in late September. Imperium Motors will be its distributor in the North American territory.

Skywell ET5 will be equipped with a HEPA air conditioning filter system, which can filter 99.99% of PM2. 5 particles larger than 0.3μm and achieve a filtering effect comparable to N95. Combined with a series of high-temperature cycle sterilization and negative ion generators to ensure the safety of air in the car, it can effectively eliminate bacteria in the car, establishing a healthy SUV for buyers, and creating a safe and comfortable mobile space. Since 2014, the company has ranked as an industry leader for sales of new electric vehicles.

For additional information on industry partner Skywell, please visit https://en.skywellev.com

About Imperium Motor Company

Imperium Motor Company is a new EV distribution and marketing company that offers a wide variety of affordable vehicles equipped for the North American market with emphasis on great design, a green mindset, performance, and functionality. Vehicles will include: High Speed, Mid Speed, and Low Speed electric vehicles including Cars, Trucks, SUVs, Vans, Buses, and Scooters.

About VANTAGE TAG SYSTEMS INC (VTS)

Vantage Tag Systems provides patented electronic tracking systems and fleet management solutions to golf courses and other avenues that allow for remote management of the course's fleet of golf carts, turf equipment and utility vehicles. Its clients use VTS's unique technology to significantly reduce operational costs, improve the efficiency plus profitability of their fleet operations, increase safety, and enhance customer satisfaction. VTS has grown to become a leader in the category of Fleet Management in the golf industry, with their technology installed in over vehicles worldwide. VTS is now branching into several new streams of revenue, through programmatic advertising, licensing and distribution, as well as expanding into Commercial Fleet Management, PACER single rider golf carts, and Agricultural applications. Additional information is available at http://vantage-tag.com/

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements relating to, among other things, the Company's ability to open its new customer facility and its ability to close and deliver on various purchase orders from customers, and the Company's expansion into markets outside of the golf industry. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following: the timing and nature of any capital raising transactions; our ability to offer products and services for use by customers in new markets outside of the golf industry; our ability to deliver in a timely fashion and to our customers’ satisfaction the products purchased; the risk of competition; our ability to find, recruit and retain personnel with knowledge and experience in selling products and services in existing and new markets; our ability to manage growth; and general market, economic and business conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2018 and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, all filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements.