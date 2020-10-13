Dallas, TX, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, recently celebrated the 37th National Night Out (NNO) campaign as a national sponsor and helped promote community safety, neighborhood spirit, and crime prevention.

National Night Out is an annual community-building movement that enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement and builds a sense of community spirit. NNO is typically celebrated on the first Tuesday in August, and the first Tuesday in October in Texas and a few other states, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all communities were encouraged to participate on the October date. Despite the impact of COVID-19, participating Associa-managed communities in Texas, Virginia, Maryland, Florida, California, South Carolina, and Illinois found safe ways to celebrate.

Associa is a longtime supporter of NNO, with 2020 being the company’s ninth year as the only property management company sponsor. Associa team members supported client communities who participated, connected neighbors and community leaders with local law enforcement, and engaged in critical dialogue about the safety of our cities and neighborhoods.

Nearly 200 residents at Embrey Mill HOA, a client community of Community Management Corporation (CMC), an Associa company, celebrated alongside the drone team, K-9 unit, officers, and cadets from the Stafford County Sheriff’s department. Volunteers handed out Associa Supports Kids items, including Scout’s safety-tips coloring and activity booklets, bright yellow “Safe & Strong” silicon wristbands, and for parents, Child Print ID kits, and families enjoyed live music, food, and an outdoor film showing.

“Community Management Corporation is grateful to be part of such an important community-oriented campaign,” stated John Tsitos, Associa CMC president. “We love having the opportunity to work with our neighborhoods to support relationship building between residents and community leaders, especially in a time when the purpose of NNO is more important than ever.”

The Associa Supports Kids mascot, Scout, joined team members from the Dallas corporate office to celebrate National Night Out with the Richardson Police Department, the Richardson Mayor, and the Richardson City Council members. Richardson PD dispatched officers to drive through neighborhoods that registered to participate in this year’s NNO celebration.

“Associa was excited to be a national sponsor for National Night Out once again. We are honored to play a role in fostering connections and increasing community engagement during National Night Out, especially during a year when people are feeling so isolated,” stated Andrew Fortin, Associa senior vice president of external affairs. “Despite the impact of COVID-19, our communities were able to find ways to unite with neighbors, local community leaders, and law enforcement personnel. The relationships we build during NNO increase community unity and act as a starting point for positive police-community dialogue that extend into the future. This is just one part of Associa’s commitment to supporting community-driven efforts and helping make every community a safer and better place to live.”

Associa Supports Kids (ASK) is a value-added program for Associa community residents, designed to enhance the neighborhood community experience year-round. The program focuses on educating parents and kids about safety and fitness. For more information about safety and sports sponsorships programs, visit www.associasupportskids.org.

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

