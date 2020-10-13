Fort Myers, Fla., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fort Myers, Fla., Oct. 12, 2020 — Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) opened a new facility at 4801 South Congress Ave., Lake Worth, FL 33461 to provide comprehensive treatments and a variety of services to adults with cancer and other diseases. The new location replaces the previous FCS clinic at 5507 South Congress Ave., Suite 130, Atlantis, FL 33462.

The clinic is an expansion of space that includes more than 9,000 square feet, nine private exam rooms and 22 chemotherapy infusion chairs. Patients have access to all existing services and providers, in a comfortable, spacious setting.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to provide patients who live in and around Palm Beach County with convenient access to the most advanced treatments close to home,” said FCS CEO Nathan H. Walcker.

“Our new location offers the most advanced treatments for cancer, blood disorders and other diseases in an individualized and compassionate manner,” said FCS President & Managing Physician Dr. Lucio Gordan.

FCS Medical Oncologist Dr. Shachar Peles said, “My colleagues and I are excited to be able to care for our patients in this new facility. It’s a privilege to provide cutting-edge cancer treatments in the comfort of our patients’ local community.”

Four Board-certified medical oncologists Drs. Elizabeth Byron, Shaachi Gupta, Shachar Peles, Napoleon Santos and Board-certified gynecologic oncologist Dr. Howard Goodman, are joined by a team of cancer experts and support staff to provide care in the new Lake Worth office.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. Over the past 5 years, the majority of new cancer drugs approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation.* Trained in such prestigious medical schools and research institutes as Duke, Stanford, Harvard, Emory, MD Anderson, and Memorial Sloan Kettering, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies, and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians, and staff.

*Prior to approval

