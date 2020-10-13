VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southstone Minerals Limited (“Southstone” or the “Company”) (TSX.V – SML) announces that it has agreed to settle outstanding indebtedness to a director of the Company in the sum of C$226,500 by the issuance of an aggregate of 4,530,000 common shares in the capital stock of the Company at a price of $0.05 per share, which transaction is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.



BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

SOUTHSTONE MINERALS LIMITED

info@southstoneminerals.com

