BURLINGTON, Ontario, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolseley Canada President, Kevin Fancey is set to retire from the organization at the end of October 2020. Sébastien Laforge, formerly Vice President, Eastern Canada will become President.



Fancey joined Wolseley Canada in 2017. Under his leadership, the organization made significant advancements in the areas of health and safety, customer experience and eCommerce.

“I am enormously proud and humbled to have led the very talented and passionate team of associates at Wolseley Canada,” said Fancey. “As I pass the baton to Sébastien, I’m confident he will take the organization to new and greater heights in the years to come. Sébastien has a proven track record of growing our business, a deep understanding of the changing demands of the industry, and solid relationships with our customer and vendor partners. I anticipate a smooth transition.”

Laforge joined Wolseley Canada in 1996 as Finance Manager and became Finance Director in 1998. From 2009 to 2020, he was General Manager, Quebec Plumbing and HVAC, and led significant growth in the region. In his most recent role, he was Vice President, Eastern Canada.

“I’d like to thank Kevin for his leadership. He has been an invaluable colleague and advisor and will be missed by all of us,” said Laforge. “I look forward to serving as President of Wolseley Canada and executing on our strategic initiatives. Our organization is well-positioned for success in the market — we have industry-leading product offerings for our customers, best-in-class associates and a highly skilled leadership team.”

About Wolseley Canada

Wolseley Canada is a market leader in the wholesale distribution of plumbing, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, waterworks, fire protection, pipes, valves and fittings and industrial products. With its head office in Burlington, Ontario, the company has approximately 2,500 employees and over 220 locations coast to coast. Wolseley's team of sales and service specialists, an industry-leading e-business platform, Wolseley Express, and relationships with the best vendors and brands in the business, make Wolseley the professional's choice across the country.

Wolseley Canada's parent company, Ferguson plc is the world's largest trade distributor of plumbing and heating products and a leading supplier of building materials. Ferguson plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: FERG) and on the FTSE 100 index of listed companies.

