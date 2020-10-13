New York, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bathroom Sinks Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05096280/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on bathroom sinks market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in building refurbishment activities, growing mixed-use development and growing consciousness toward hygiene. In addition, increase in building refurbishment activities is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The bathroom sinks market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes



The bathroom sinks market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Residential

• Non-residential



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the growing trend of semi-recessed sinks as one of the prime reasons driving the bathroom sinks market growth during the next few years. Also, gaining prominence for bathroom concept and growing trend of stainless steel bathroom sinks will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our bathroom sinks market covers the following areas:

• Bathroom sinks market sizing

• Bathroom sinks market forecast

• Bathroom sinks market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05096280/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001