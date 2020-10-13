BLUE BELL, Pa., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS®, a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions, today announced the latest version of its flagship HCM platform, Vista 7.1. This new version offers significant new features and product enhancements throughout the software suite. These updates provide Vista customers with more features at their users’ fingertips, enhanced opportunities for employee engagement and further streamlining of processes resulting in increased consistency and data integrity.
“We are focused on staying at the forefront of the HCM market and continuing to add value to our solution,” said Pat Palmer, president and CEO at PDS. “The new features and enhancements in Vista 7.1 are part of our strategic product development roadmap. While we continue to improve the performance of Vista, at the same time we are incorporating new features and functionality requested by our valued customer base.”
Key enhancements for Vista 7.1 include:
Vista Human Resources:
Vista Recruiting
Vista Payroll
Vista Analytics:
