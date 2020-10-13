New York, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global IGBT Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05028450/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing government support for EV/HEVs and growth in HVDC lines. In addition, increasing government support for EV/HEVs is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The IGBT market analysis includes segments.1.



The IGBT market is segmented as below:

By Product

• IGBT modules

• Discrete IGBTs



By Application

• EV/HEVs

• Industrial

• Motor drives

• Consumer appliances

• Others



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the high demand for energy-efficient electronic products as one of the prime reasons driving the IGBT market growth during the next few years.



