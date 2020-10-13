ROSEMONT, Ill., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radiation therapy plays an important role in treating cancer. However, it can also produce some uncomfortable or even painful side effects on the skin, such as itchiness, redness, blistering and peeling. Without taking steps to minimize these side effects, dermatologists from the American Academy of Dermatology say radiation therapy can greatly impact patients’ quality of life and threaten their ability to continue treatment.
“During radiation therapy, the treated skin becomes very sensitive, which can cause painful rashes and delays in care,” says board-certified dermatologist Anisha Patel, MD, FAAD. “To reduce pain or discomfort from radiation therapy and increase your ability to continue treatment, it’s important to consult a board-certified dermatologist prior to the start of any cancer therapies and avoid doing things that can further irritate the treated skin, such as spending time outdoors without sun protection or using harsh skin care products.”
To take care of your skin during radiation therapy, Dr. Patel recommends the following tips:
“After radiation therapy, pay close attention to the skin that was treated, as radiation therapy can increase your risk of developing certain types of infections, as well as skin cancer,” says Dr. Patel. “Some side effects can occur weeks, months or even years after your last radiation treatment — even if you had no side effects during treatment. If you see redness, a rash, or any other changes on your skin, call your oncologist or dermatologist.”
These tips are demonstrated in “How to Care for Your Skin During Radiation Therapy,” a video posted to the AAD website and YouTube channel. This video is part of the AAD’s “Video of the Month” series, which offers tips people can use to properly care for their skin, hair and nails.
More Information
How to Care for Your Skin During and After Radiation Therapy
