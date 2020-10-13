NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Wall Street Journal is set to host its annual WSJ Tech Live conference online on October 19-21, 2020.
Reimagining the online event experience, this year’s WSJ Tech Live will feature interviews with top executives from across the globe, exclusive demos, virtual excursions, a lively debate and an interactive town hall on the power tech companies wield and their responsibility to users.
The three day conference will cover a number of topics including a look at big tech, antitrust and regulation; the latest breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, quantum computing and their potential to transform business and society; how companies are tackling complex questions of data and privacy while working to regain consumer trust; the new ecosystem of startups; the future of work and workplace culture; tech equality and diversity; and the ongoing U.S.-China battle for tech supremacy. Attendees will have multiple opportunities to keep the conversation going by networking with fellow attendees, speakers and WSJ editors.
Featured speakers include:
A full list of speakers and detailed agenda can be found here. Members of the press interested in attending should contact Jessica Mara or Steve Severinghaus for more information.
Media Contacts:
Steve Severinghaus
Senior Director, Communications
steve.severinghaus@dowjones.com
Jessica Mara
Communications Manager
jessica.mara@dowjones.com
Dow Jones & Company
New York, New York, UNITED STATES
WSJ_1863180.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: