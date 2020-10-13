New York, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Big Data Services Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04912807/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on big data services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing amount of data, increase in adoption of big data services in industries and increased importance for big data in social media marketing. In addition, growing amount of data is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The big data services market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes.



The big data services market is segmented as below:

By End User

• BFSI

• Telecom

• Retail

• Others



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies big data in blockchain technology as one of the prime reasons driving the big data services market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing demand for predictive analytics and the increasing importance of big data in IoT will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

• Big data services market sizing

• Big data services market forecast

• Big data services market industry analysis





