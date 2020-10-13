SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lendio, the nation’s leading marketplace for small business loans, has been named to MountainWest Capital Network’s (MWCN) 2020 Utah 100. This annual list of the state’s fastest-growing companies ranks Lendio at #66. The ranking marks Lendio’s fourth year being honored—the company also ranked #1 among MWCN’s Emerging Elite companies in 2011.

MWCN’s exclusive awards program brings together investors, entrepreneurs and professional service providers while recognizing Utah’s 100 fastest-growing companies and the economic and business impact they bring to the state. In addition to recognizing the Utah 100 list, MWCN recognizes the Top Revenue-growth companies, as well as the Emerging Elite—the state’s top startups just breaking into the scene.

“Being ranked among the fastest-growing companies in a state like Utah, which is known for its entrepreneurial spirit, is an honor,” said Brock Blake, CEO and co-founder of Lendio. “Knowing what we do has made an impact not only in our state but across the country fuels our passion and vision for the future. Small businesses are the lifeblood of the American economy, and even in a year as turbulent as this one, we continue to push to make small business lending more inclusive and more accessible.”

Lendio was founded in 2011 by Brock Blake and Trent Miskin. A free online service that helps small business owners find the right loans for their diverse needs, Lendio has become a valued and vital advocate for small business owners seeking to understand their financing options. Lendio has facilitated $10B in financing through 200,000 small business loans to-date, including $8 billion in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, as part of the COVID-19 recovery package, the CARES Act. Through the PPP effort, Lendio was fortunate to hire over 200 Utahns for temp-to-hire positions when unemployment was skyrocketing.

Utah 100 honorees were chosen based on both their percentage and dollar revenue increase between 2015 and 2019. MWCN’s award event, recognizing the top companies in the state, honored award recipients at the first-ever virtual event.

“Utah’s economy has never been stronger, and it’s in large part thanks to the tremendous efforts of these companies and others that make Utah truly the place to be for business,” said Ryan Dent, chairman of the MWCN Utah 100 committee. “We’ve had 26 great years of honoring the companies making Utah great, and we look forward to the next 26 years and beyond.”

