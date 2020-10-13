SAN FRANCISCO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY) announced today that Phil Pang, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Vir, and Vasant Jadhav, Ph.D., Vice President, Research at Alnylam, will jointly participate in a virtual fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright Hepatitis B Virus Mini-Conference on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 9:30 am PT/ 12:30 pm ET via webcast.



A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under Events & Presentations in the Investors section of the Vir website at www.vir.bio and will be archived there following the presentation for 30 days. A live audio webcast of the presentation will also be available on the Investors section of Alnylam’s website at www.alnylam.com/events. A replay will be available on the Alnylam website within 48 hours after the event.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology is a clinical-stage immunology company focused on combining immunologic insights with cutting-edge technologies to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Vir has assembled four technology platforms that are designed to stimulate and enhance the immune system by exploiting critical observations of natural immune processes. Its current development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis B virus, influenza A, SARS-CoV-2, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. For more information, please visit www.vir.bio.