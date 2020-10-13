WACO, Texas, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curves, famous for its coach-led 30-minute strength training circuit and one of the largest chains of fitness clubs for women in the world, celebrates its 28th birthday this year.

For Curves, successfully navigating the effects of COVID-19 is evidence that their time-proven concept is both resilient and agile. Curves now offers members area the ability to work out from the safety of their own homes or at one of Curves’ clean and sanitized gyms.

“This past year has been filled with exciting changes and unexpected challenges,” said Krishea Holloway, president and CEO of Curves NA and Oceania, Inc. “I’m proud to say that both our franchise partners and the Curves team have met 2020 head-on by finding new and innovative ways to continue serving our members. As our gyms reopen, we look ahead to 2021 and beyond with enthusiasm. The entire Curves team remains more committed than ever to providing our franchisees and members the best programs and services possible.”

MyCurves On Demand

The innovative MyCurves On Demand at-home workout replicates the traditional Curves full body workout using a resistance band in place of the equipment found in clubs. Curves members can stream their workout from any smart device. New content is added regularly, and members can choose lower to higher-intensity workouts in categories such as Balance, Body Basics, Cardio, and Boxing.

MyCurves On Demand + Coaching Membership

In response to member feedback and a changing social environment, Curves expanded the MyCurves On Demand program to create MyCurves On Demand + Coaching. This option includes the benefits of live, one-on-one weekly virtual coaching. Members can work out from the comfort of their own homes and still have the support and guidance of a Curves coach.

Health and Wellness Education Series

Curves believes in educating members on how to make improvements in their lifestyle. Courses such as Balance and Posture, Stretching and Stress Management, Nutrition and Weight Management, and more, provide the most recent research on important health topics. Courses include dynamic e-leanings, weekly content review, and an extensive library of functional exercises. The Nutrition and Weight Management Program includes recipes, meal plans, and education to help build healthy habits for life.

Curves Strong Apps

The Curves Strong apps provide a variety of new features to connect and engage with the Curves brand and their local club. Members can schedule appointments, book workouts, track progress, purchase products, and more through the easy-to-navigate apps.

Curves helping women more than ever

“Every local Curves coach is a supportive and highly-motivated fitness enthusiast, dedicated to helping women reach their health and fitness goals,” said Holloway. “Our mission from the beginning has been to strengthen women by providing fun, fast, and safe programs to help them reach their health and fitness goals; and our programs continue to get better, year after year.”

Programs are available at participating locations. For more information about the Curves program and membership options available, please visit www.curves.com .

ABOUT CURVES

