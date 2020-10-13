TORRANCE, Calif., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After more than 15 years of planning, two years of construction, and months of testing, California Water Service (Cal Water) has completed the utility’s largest water infrastructure upgrade in company history. Known as the Palos Verdes Peninsula Water Reliability Project, the project enhances the reliability of the drinking water infrastructure on the Palos Verdes Peninsula and will help ensure that all Peninsula residents and firefighters continue to have safe, reliable water service for their everyday and emergency needs.



Prior to the project’s completion, 90% of the Palos Verdes Peninsula was served by one 60-year-old drinking water pipeline and a single pump station. The project replaced a portion of the existing water pipeline and added a second pipeline to deliver drinking water to homes and businesses. In total, crews installed about seven miles of new pipeline. Additionally, the project added a second pump station on a separate electrical grid that will help guard against the risk of prolonged water service outages caused by disruptions such as natural disasters.

“We greatly appreciate the patience and support of the residents, city officials, and community partners who made this project possible,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, Cal Water President and CEO. “This important infrastructure improvement will help us continue to fulfill our promise to deliver quality, service, and value to our customers on the Palos Verdes Peninsula, both now and for many years to come.”

During recent rotating power outages, the new water pipeline and pump station were critical to maintaining water service to residents and businesses and helped prevent major water service interruptions during some of the hottest days of the year.

“As California grapples with climate change, earthquakes, and wildfires, this new water infrastructure is already delivering on its promise – to help ensure Peninsula residents and firefighters have the safe, high-quality water they need, when they need it,” Kropelnicki said. “Reliable water service has never been more essential, and we are pleased that this critical upgrade is helping ensure the Peninsula is better prepared for the future.”

