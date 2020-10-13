REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talend (NASDAQ:TLND), a global leader in data integration and data integrity, announced today it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, after market close on November 9, 2020. The company will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time on that day. The news release with the financial results will be accessible from the company’s website prior to the conference call.



Parties in the United States and Canada can access the call by dialing 866-248-8441, using conference code 4407938.



International parties can access the call by dialing +1 323-289-6581, using conference code 4407938.

The webcast will be accessible on Talend’s investor relations website at http://investor.talend.com for one year. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through November 14, 2020. To access the replay, parties in the United States and Canada should call 888-203-1112 and enter conference code 4407938. International parties should call +1 719-457-0820 and enter conference code 4407938.

