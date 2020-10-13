LEHI, Utah, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lander, a company that bridges the gap between the outdoors and technology, today announced a new line of sustainable protection accessories for the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max devices. Each of the new products and their packaging are manufactured with recycled and recyclable materials to further the company’s commitment to decreasing its environmental impact.
“Lander is acutely aware of our responsibility for making our planet a safer, cleaner place, so we’re excited to offer a number of new and sustainable protection accessories for Apple’s iPhone 12 devices,” said Kirk Feller, CEO of Lander. “We’re proud to play our part in making a positive impact while continuing to provide quality device protection to our customers.”
As a part of the company’s commitment to sustainability, Lander has developed the new collection with innovative bio-based, biodegradable, and recycled materials. By partnering with cutting-edge sustainable materials brands, REPREVE® and TritanTM Renew, the new offering upgrades existing products to include sustainable materials, while also introducing new, environmentally friendly products. REPREVE® recycles ocean plastics into apparel and other products, and now some of its first hard goods through its partnership with Lander. Tritan Renew from Eastman is made possible by revolutionary molecular recycling technology that transforms single-use plastic waste into durable, pristine materials, while offsetting the use of fossil fuels.
“It’s exciting to see an innovative brand like Lander be the first to bring TritanTM Renew to the protective case market as part of their shift toward sustainable materials,” said Courtland Jenkins, commercial director of specialty plastics for Eastman.
The following Lander products are available immediately for all iPhone 12 devices:
In addition, the following product will be available later this fall:
In addition to using environmentally sustainable materials in its products, Lander uses 100% recyclable and plastic-free packaging, soy-based ink, and sustainable shipping and logistics strategies to decrease its carbon footprint.
For more information on Lander, its products, and its commitment to sustainability, visit lander.com.
About Lander
Lander creates expedition-inspired accessories for use at home, on the go, and off-grid. Inspired by its Rocky Mountain home, Lander accessories are made with innovative technology used in equipment carried by the world’s best explorers. Lander offers an extensive line of cables, phone cases, and now backpacks and smart lanterns—products designed for the adventurer in all of us. For more information, visit www.lander.com.
