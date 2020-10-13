WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company today announced that Alan Carlton, Vice President of Labs at InterDigital, will deliver an address entitled “Introduction to 6G” at Broadcast Techfest. The remarks will take place on Thursday, October 15 at 2:00 pm GMT.



Broadcast Techfest is a two-day virtual event dedicated to the latest and most innovative creative production technology. The first day of Techfest will take place on October 14 and address the myriad of changes to media production in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, while day two on October 15 will explore connectivity and the cloud, and showcase new achievements around remote production, cloud technology, and the future of 5G and Beyond.

Alan Carlton has more than 25 years of wireless industry experience, spanning from 2G through 5G and Beyond, and has led more than 20 groundbreaking projects that have laid the foundations for 5G and virtualization. His remarks, “Introduction to 6G,” will offer an elevated outline of the technology roadmap towards 6G and the cutting-edge solutions utilized to address challenges along the way. The presentation will explain both how new generations of wireless shape the tech landscape, as well as the solutions to address the strain of immersive experiences and emerging use cases on existing wireless networks.

You may register for Broadcast Techfest and tune into Alan Carlton’s remarks here.

Mr. Carlton’s “Introduction to 6G” presentation comes ahead of InterDigital’s 6G Symposium, a first-of-its-kind virtual event hosted by InterDigital and the Institute for the Wireless Internet of Things at Northeastern University. The 6G Symposium will present leading voices from across the wireless industry, academia, and government in a series of keynote speeches, panels, and VIP discussions to begin shaping a clear vision for 6G and addressing the barriers that must be overcome to achieve it. You may learn more about the 6G Symposium here.

