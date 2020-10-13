SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- pMD ®, the innovation leader in health care technology, has been named a top-five Best Places to Work in Healthcare by Modern Healthcare, representing the company’s fourth consecutive year on the list.



This award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the health care industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.

“It has been an especially trying year for the world, and healthcare in particular as COVID-19 ravages our communities and your workplaces,” said Aurora Aguilar, Modern Healthcare’s editor. “But the organizations recognized on this year’s list rose to the top and continued to be a source of strength for their teammates. They have seen their colleagues fall ill to the virus and struggled with the economic impact of the pandemic. The loyalty and trust between employers and their workers is being put to the test now more than ever. We congratulate the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for continuing to serve their workforce and communities during such an unprecedented time.”

pMD has developed a combination of software and services that makes it easy for teams to provide the best possible care, whether in-person or virtual. The company is dedicated to improving clinical efficiency, collaboration, and care coordination while maximizing revenue for health care organizations.

“Our mission at pMD is to improve patient outcomes, and that process begins with supporting our dedicated and passionate employees,” said Philippe d’Offay, founder and CEO of pMD. “We’ve learned over the last two decades that when employees feel cared for, this sentiment reflects back into their work and in turn positively impacts the health care community. In order to ensure our employees reach their personal and professional goals, we have placed an emphasis on providing a collaborative work environment with a dynamic support network and easy access to leadership.”

The health care industry is undergoing rapid change at the moment with the demand for telehealth playing a key role in reshaping how care is delivered. pMD was founded with the mission to reduce medical errors and save patient lives; and in the midst of a global health crisis, the company finds itself able to do just that by offering reliable, and secure telemedicine tools to health care practitioners and patients.

pMD is always on the lookout for smart, talented, and driven people to join their amazing team. For more information about open positions, visit: https://www.pmd.com/careers

About pMD

pMD was founded more than 20 years ago with the mission to reduce medical errors and save patient lives, and have developed a set of products and services to support this mission. pMD’s HIPAA-compliant software arms health care professionals with powerful, intuitive mobile tools that improve patient care. With pMD’s secure communication, telehealth, and data capture platforms, health care teams finally have an elegant and simple technology to maximize efficiency and collaboration, capturing everything right at the point of care. pMD interfaces with all major electronic medical records, hospital systems, and medical billing systems, enabling the efficient sharing of data and cutting down on medical errors. pMD is committed to developing the best solution and providing superior customer service. For more information, contact pMD or visit www.pmd.com .

Media Contact

Ari Brosowsky

PR Manager

ari@pmd.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6714d7e6-b0e3-4a63-8d98-d00f5fd83698