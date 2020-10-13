5G Just got real: The power of Verizon 5G meets the first iPhone with 5G

iPhone 12 models will access Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband and 5G Nationwide networks

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon will offer the new iPhone 12 lineup, including iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12, and iPhone 12 mini, introducing a powerful experience on the 5G America’s been waiting for. With a beautiful all-new design, iPhone 12 models feature unparalleled new camera systems, Ceramic Shield front cover, edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR display for a more immersive viewing experience, and Apple-designed A14 Bionic chip, the fastest chip in a smartphone. Customers will be able to order iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro beginning on October 16, with availability on October 23. Customers will be able to order iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini beginning on November 6, with availability on November 13.

You heard that right. iPhone 12 models, with support for 5G, are coming to Verizon, opening up the full power of Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband — now in parts of 55 US cities1 and with download speeds reaching 4 Gbps in some locations2 — and our brand new 5G Nationwide network for 200 million people nationwide. Customers using the new 5G iPhone 12 on Verizon’s 5G network will have access to experiences and applications from the National Football League (NFL), The New York Times, Riot Games and others, which will take advantage of the unprecedented speed, massive capacity and low lag time Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband offers.

“Today, we brought 5G to life for consumers in ways never thought possible,” Ronan Dunne, CEO Verizon Consumer Group said. “Our network leadership, coupled with the new iPhone 12 models, delivers a monumental moment for our customers, for our industry and for the future of technology innovation. 5G just got real.”

"It’s the beginning of a new era for iPhone with the arrival of 5G on iPhone 12 models and we’re thrilled about the collaboration between Apple and Verizon to bring the best possible 5G experience to iPhone users," said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. "iPhone 12 models are engineered with a seamless integration of world-class hardware and world-class software, and when combined with Verizon’s advanced 5G network, deliver faster downloads and uploads, higher quality video streaming, more responsive gaming, and much more.”

Featuring the most 5G bands on any smartphone, iPhone 12 models offer the broadest 5G coverage worldwide3 — with models in the US supporting millimeter wave, the higher frequency version of 5G. The redesigned 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro pushes the boundaries of innovation for users who want the most out of iPhone. Available in four stunning stainless steel finishes — graphite, silver, gold and pacific blue — and sporting an immersive edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR display, industry-leading IP68 water resistance4, and the new Ceramic Shield front cover, iPhone 12 Pro provides the biggest jump in durability ever on iPhone. A14 Bionic powers every experience on iPhone 12 Pro, and coupled with advanced camera systems, introduces meaningful new computational photography features like improved Night mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3, HDR video recording in Dolby Vision5, and more. A reimagined pro camera system features an expansive Ultra Wide camera, Telephoto camera for 2x optical zoom, and a new Wide camera to capture professional-quality images and video in bright and low-light environments. With the all-new Apple ProRAW6, photographers gain more creative control in photos and the new LiDAR Scanner brings more realistic AR experiences to iPhone 12 Pro, and delivers improved autofocus in low light and Night mode portraits. iPhone 12 Pro, along with all iPhone 12 models, introduce MagSafe, offering high-powered wireless charging and an all-new ecosystem of accessories that easily attach to iPhone.7

The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 with support for 5G introduces a beautiful new design packed with powerful new capabilities, and now supports an advanced 5G experience. Available in five beautiful aluminum finishes — blue, green, black, white, and (PRODUCT)RED8 — iPhone 12 features an expansive edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR display, industry-leading IP68 water resistance, MagSafe, and the new Ceramic Shield front cover, tougher than any smartphone glass ever made. The same A14 Bionic chip in iPhone 12 Pro comes to iPhone 12 which, coupled with an advanced camera system, introduces meaningful new computational photography features, the highest quality video in a smartphone, and more, while delivering great battery life. iPhone 12 features the first camera to shoot HDR video with Dolby Vision and brings a powerful new dual-camera system with the Ultra Wide camera and a new Wide camera for even more amazing low-light photos and videos, and Night mode on all cameras.

The perfect unlimited plan for your new iPhone.

The latest Verizon Mix & Match Unlimited and Prepaid wireless plans support Verizon’s 5G Nationwide network. Play More, Do More, and Get More plans include unlimited 5G Ultra Wideband, delivering ultra-fast speeds and ultra-low lag time for smooth gaming and live AR/VR experiences. For more information about Verizon Unlimited plans, visit verizonwireless.com/plans/unlimited.

The best promotions on the best network.

Verizon has great offers for switchers, existing customers and business customers to help you get a new iPhone 12.

Get an iPhone 12 for as low as free when you switch to Verizon, trade-in select smartphones and sign up for a select Unlimited plan 9 .

. Existing customers can get an iPhone 12 for as low as $15 a month on Verizon Device Payment with a select unlimited plan, when you trade in select phones 10 . Existing iPhone 8 or iPhone 8+ customers can save $250 when you trade-in and purchase a new Iconic online on a select Unlimited plan 11 .

. Existing iPhone 8 or iPhone 8+ customers can save $250 when you trade-in and purchase a new Iconic online on a select Unlimited plan . Apple Music, with over 70 million songs, thousands of playlists, daily selections from the world’s best music experts, the groundbreaking Apple Music radio, and innovative features like time-synced lyrics, is currently included, at no additional cost, in Get More Unlimited. And for those choosing Play More Unlimited, Do More Unlimited or Start Unlimited, you can still get six months of Apple Music free.



All offers are open to Verizon consumer and small- and medium-size business customers.

For more details on pricing and data plans, visit verizonwireless.com .

For more details on iPhone 12, visit apple.com .

1 5G Ultra Wideband available only in parts of select cities.

2 Typical download speeds vary by location.

3 Data plan required. 5G, Gigabit LTE, VoLTE, and Wi-Fi calling are available in select markets and through select carriers. Speeds are based on theoretical throughput and vary based on site conditions and carrier. For details on 5G and LTE support, customers can contact their carrier and visit apple.com/iphone/cellular.

4 iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are splash-, water-, and dust-resistant, and were tested under controlled laboratory conditions and have a rating of IP68 under IEC standard 60529 (maximum depth of 6 meters up to 30 minutes); splash, water, and dust resistance are not permanent conditions and resistance may decrease as a result of normal wear. Do not attempt to charge a wet iPhone; refer to the user guide for cleaning and drying instructions. Liquid damage is not covered under warranty.

5 4K Dolby Vision playback requires Apple TV 4K or an AirPlay-enabled TV.

6 Apple ProRAW will be available in a future iOS 14 update for iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

7 MagSafe accessories including chargers, cases, and wallets are sold separately.

8 A portion of the proceeds from every (PRODUCT)RED purchase goes to the Global Fund to fight AIDS. From now until December 31, 2020, those proceeds will go to the Global Fund’s COVID‑19 response.

9 5G Ultra Wideband available only in parts of select cities. 5G Nationwide available in 1800+ cities. $799 device payment purchase with new smartphone line on select Unlimited plans & port-in req’d. Less $250 Verizon e-gift card (sent w/in 8 wks) + up to $550 trade-in/promo credit applied over 24 months; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR. Trade-in conditions apply.

10 5G Ultra Wideband available only in parts of select cities. 5G Nationwide available in 1800+ cities. $799 device payment purchase or full retail price purchase with upgrade on select Unlimited plans req'd. Less $440 trade-in/ promo credit applied over 24 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR. Trade-in conditions apply.

11 5G Ultra Wideband available only in parts of select cities. 5G Nationwide available in 1800+ cities. $799 device payment purchase or full retail price purchase with upgrade on select Unlimited plans req'd. Less $250 trade-in/promo credit applied over 24 months; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR. Trade-in conditions apply.

