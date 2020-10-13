WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced that it will be joining the ATIS Next G Alliance as a Founding Member.



The Next G Alliance was established by ATIS, the North American operating partner for the 3GPP, and is a group committed to ensuring that the U.S. is prepared for the next generation of wireless. The group cites growing competition around the globe in the pursuit of technology roadmaps and market dominance in some of the most critical technologies and wireless infrastructure as the key impetus to gather industry leaders around wireless standards.

As a Founding Member, InterDigital joins companies like AT&T, Bell Canada, Ciena, Ericsson, JMA Wireless, Nokia, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Samsung, TELUS, Telnyx, T-Mobile, US Cellular, and Verizon in the Next G Alliance. Additional companies from across the wireless ecosystem are also in consideration for membership. The Alliance takes shape as countries around the world have begun to dedicate pilots, research, and funding to support 6G and next generation wireless research.

“InterDigital is committed to 6G Research, and throughout our more than 40 year history we’ve been a consistent top tier contributor to wireless standards, including 3GPP, where we typically create roughly 1,000 contributions a year,” said InterDigital CTO Henry Tirri. “We are proud to serve as Founding Member of the Next G Alliance, which will be integral to driving growth of the wireless system.”



InterDigital’s new membership comes as it prepares to host the inaugural 6G Symposium with the Institute for Wireless Internet of Things at Northeastern University. The event will showcase InterDigital’s focus and commitment as a major contributor to the innovation of U.S.-based 5G and 6G wireless ecosystems. You may learn more here.

