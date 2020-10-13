SYDNEY, Australia, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, today announced that Australia’s first fully licensed challenger bank dedicated to lending to small and medium sized enterprises (SME), Judo Bank, will implement the nCino Bank Operating System® to streamline its lending operations and further enhance its client value proposition.



Through its collaboration with nCino, Judo is able to automate strategic aspects of the banking process and concentrate on its mission to deliver traditional relationship lending and vital credit to Australian SMEs. As part of the nCino Bank Operating System, Judo will implement nCino’s Commercial Banking Solution, which automates workflows and provides real-time reporting, elements of the credit analysis process and digital document management capabilities to drive a transparent and fully digital end-to-end lending process.

“Judo’s mission is to be a champion for Australian SMEs by bringing back the craft of relationship banking and delivering the funding that SMEs desperately need and deserve,” said Tim Alexander, Chief Product Officer at Judo Bank.

“We share the same view as nCino when we say partnerships matter; that’s why we selected them to help us disrupt the industry and deliver differentiated services to better finance the growth ambitions of Australian SMEs.”

Mark Bernhardi, General Manager of APAC at nCino said: “We are excited to be working with Judo Bank to help them create a more efficient banking experience that is tailored to their clients’ individual needs.”

“Judo was created to be fast and nimble and to provide new options to SMEs across Australia. We look forward to building upon our partnership to support Judo’s craft of relationship banking, enabling them with the latest technology from nCino as they help their clients capitalise on the right opportunities at the right time.”

About nCino

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. The nCino Bank Operating System® empowers financial institutions with scalable technology to help them achieve revenue growth, greater efficiency, cost savings and regulatory compliance. In a digital-first world, nCino's single digital platform enhances the employee and client experience to enable financial institutions to more effectively onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, and open deposit and other accounts across lines of business and channels. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino works with more than 1,200 financial institutions globally, whose assets range in size from $30 million to more than $2 trillion. For more information, visit: www.ncino.com.

About Judo Bank

Judo Bank is Australia’s first fully licensed challenger bank dedicated to lending to small and medium-sized businesses. Built from the ground up by a small group of deeply experienced and highly credentialed business lending professionals, Judo has brought back old-style, traditional relationship banking - banking as it used to be banking as it should be.

In May this year, Judo completed its third-round capital raise, taking the post-money valuation of the bank to unicorn status at well over $1 billion. Judo’s first and second funding rounds - worth a combined $540 million – equate to the largest amount of private investment raised by an Australian start-up.

