12 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period. Our reports on security information and event management market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in cybercrime and need to comply with regulatory requirements. In addition, an increase in cybercrime is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The security information and event management market analysis include the deployment segments and geographic landscapes.



The security information and event management market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• On-premises

• SaaS-based



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increased use of mobile devices as one of the prime reasons driving the security information and event management market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our security information and event management market covers the following areas:

• Security information and event management market sizing

• Security information and event management market forecast

• Security information and event management market industry analysis





