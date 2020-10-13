New York, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Road Freight Transportation Market in North America 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04611098/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on road freight transportation market in North America provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current North America market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the need to increase operational efficiency, increase in freight tonnage and growth of automotive and auto components industry. In addition, need to increase operational efficiency is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The road freight transportation market in North America market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes



The road freight transportation market in North America is segmented as below:

By Type

• Full truckload

• Less-than truckload



By Geographical Landscapes

• US

• Canada

• Mexico



This study identifies the increase in M&A as one of the prime reasons driving the road freight transportation market in North America growth during the next few years. Also, use of alternative fuels and introduction of self-driven trucks will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our road freight transportation market in North America covers the following areas:

• Road freight transportation market in North America sizing

• Road freight transportation market in North America forecast

• Road freight transportation market in North America industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04611098/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001